Humanoid Robot Artwork Sold at Auction: Ethereal and Terrifying AI Painting Fetches a Whopping $1 Million | Popular





A portrait of English mathematician Alan Turing became the first work of art of a humanoid robot to be sold at auction, fetching more than $1.0 million on Thursday. The portrait of the humanoid robot became the most valuable work of art ever sold by a robot. (AFP) The 7-foot-tall “AI God” portrait of “Ai-Da,” the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, fetched $1,084,800, surpassing pre-sale expectations of $180,000 at auction house Sotheby's Digital Art Sale. What did the auction house say? “Today's record-breaking sale price for the first artwork by a humanoid robot artist to be auctioned marks a moment in the history of modern and contemporary art and reflects the growing intersection between AI technology and the global art market,” the auction said. house. Humanoid robot about his artwork: Ai-Da Robot, which uses AI to speak, said: “The main value of my work is its ability to serve as a catalyst for dialogue on emerging technologies.” Ai-Da added that a “portrait of pioneer Alan Turing invites viewers to reflect on the divine nature of AI and computing while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advances.” About Ai-Da robot: The ultra-realistic robot, one of the most advanced in the world, is designed to resemble a human woman with a face, large eyes and a brown wig. Ai-Da is named after Ada Lovelace, the world's first computer programmer, and was created by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art. “History's greatest artists grappled with their time period and celebrated and questioned social changes,” said Meller. “Ai-Da Robot as a technology today is the perfect artist to discuss current developments in technology and its unfolding legacy,” he added. How did the artwork come about? Ai-Da generates ideas through conversations with members of the studio and suggested creating an image of Turing during a discussion on “AI for good”. The robot was then asked what style, color, content, tone and texture to use, before using cameras in its eyes to look at a photo of Turing and create the painting. Meller led the team that created Ai-Da with artificial intelligence specialists at the universities of Oxford and Birmingham in England. Who was Alan Turing? Turing, who made his name as a codebreaker, mathematician and early World War II computer scientist, had raised concerns about the use of AI in the 1950s, he added. About the auctioned artwork: The artwork's “muted tones and broken facial surfaces” seemingly suggested “the problems Turing warned we will face when it comes to managing AI,” he said. Ai-Da's works were “ethereal and haunting” and “continue to wonder where the power of AI will take us, and the global race to harness its power,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/humanoid-robot-s-artwork-sold-at-auction-ethereal-and-haunting-ai-painting-fetches-a-whopping-1-million-101731113779242.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos