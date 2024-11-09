Sports
Mississippi high school football brackets 2024: MHSAA playoffs, MAIS
Here are the MHSAA football playoff pairings. Class 5A-7A begins its first round on Nov. 15, the same day Class 1A-4A plays second-round games.
Class 1A
Second round
Falkner in Baldwyn
Coffeeville near Vardaman
West Lowndes near Strayhorn
Biggersville in Myrtle
Stringer at Simmons
Nanih Waiya and Lumberton
East Marion in Taylorsville
West Tallahatchie by Velma Jackson
Class 2A
Second round
Union in Leflore County
Northside in Philadelphia
Sevastopol in Charleston
Eupora in Calhoun City
Pisgah at Bay Springs
Bogue Chitto in Heidelberg
Mize at Loyd Star
Scott Central in Raleigh
Class 3A
Second round
Rosafort in Booneville
Winona in Choctaw County
East Webster in Humphreys County
Aberdeen at Independence
Jefferson Davis County in Noxubee County
Seminary in West Marion
Tylertown in Jefferson County
Kemper County in Magee
Class 4A
Second round
Kosciusko at Shannon
Houston-West Lauderdale
Amory in Louisville
Itawamba AHS in New Albany
Lanier at Forest
Quitman at Forrest County AHS
Poplarville, Columbia
Northeast Jones near McComb
Class 5A
First round
Yazoo City (4-6) at Westpunt (7-3)
Corinth (6-4) at Holmes County Central (7-3)
Pontotoc (4-4) at Cleveland Central (10-0)
Canton (7-3) and New Hope (8-2)
More:Mississippi high school football scores for 2024 MHSAA Week 11
Vancleave (5-5) at Brookhaven (9-1)
Florence (6-4) and Steen (5-5)
Natchez (7-4) and Gautier (9-1)
Wayne County (4-7) at South Jones (8-3)
Class 6A
First round
Callaway (3-7-1) at Grenada (10-1)
Cormorant Lake (6-4) at Neshoba Central (5-5)
Saltillo (3-8) at Warren Central (7-3)
Ridgeland (6-4) at South Panola (8-2)
Hancock (3-8) at Hattiesburg (10-0)
Terry (7-4) and Pascagoula (8-2)
Pearl River Central (2-7) at Picayune (9-2)
George County (6-5) and West Jones (8-2)
Class 7A
First round
Germantown (6-4) at Oxford (5-4)
DeSoto Central (6-4) and Madison Central (8-2)
Lewisburg (1-9) and Tupelo (10-0)
Starkville (6-4) at Horn Lake (8-2)
DIberville (5-5) at Brandon (9-1)
Petal (7-4) at Gulfport (7-3)
Northwestern Rankin (5-5) at Ocean Springs (6-4)
Biloxi (5-5) at Oak Grove (7-3)
Michael Chavez covers high school sports for the Clarion Ledger, among other things. Email him at [email protected] or contact him at X, formerly Twitter@MikeSChavez.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/08/mississippi-high-school-football-playoff-brackets-ms-2024-mhsaa-mais/76111360007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi and Gibran names not included in Golkar Party leadership 2024-2029 – ANTARA News Mataram
- Judge rejects Biden plan for undocumented spouses of US citizens
- Men's tennis begins play at the Navy Invitational
- At Maharashtra rallies, PM Modi accuses Congress of pitting castes against each other; says 'ek hain toh safe hain'
- When is Amazons UK Black Friday Sale 2024?
- Mississippi high school football brackets 2024: MHSAA playoffs, MAIS
- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Yukon without causing damage
- Humanoid Robot Artwork Sold at Auction: Ethereal and Terrifying AI Painting Fetches a Whopping $1 Million | Popular
- This victory, together with that of Azerbaijan, becomes a source of pride and inspiration for the entire Turkish world – President Erdogan
- A study examining the long-term downsides of prostate cancer screening, published in JAMA Oncology, highlights the harms of overscreening, overdiagnosis, and overtreatment
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- 'Looks like it could be blackmail': Woodward on speculation about Trump-Putin relationship