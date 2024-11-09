Hayfield loses final appeal; Fairfax Co.'s high-powered football team has been banned from the postseason for two years

Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has lost its latest appeal to overturn a two-year postseason ban in football.

The final decision was made by a three-member subcommittee of the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which heard from both Hayfield and the league via Zoom on Thursday before making a decision.

The hearing took place after the league's Sportsmanship Committee earlier this week denied Hayfield's initial appeal to remain eligible to play in the 2024 and 2025 playoffs. The Sportsmanship Committee heard that appeal on Monday.

After the initial appeal was denied, Hayfield had the opportunity to appeal again to a subcommittee. This was the last step Hayfield could take within the Virginia High School League before the playoffs started.

In a statement obtained by WTOP, representatives from Hayfield Secondary School through FCPS said they are “disappointed” with the VHSL decision and continue to stand by the fact that all Hayfield Football student-athletes met all eligibility requirements.

“Prior to the start of the 2024 football season, the school and school division took many steps to ensure that only eligible athletes would represent Hayfield on the football field,” FCPS said in a statement. “FCPS focused its investigation on personnel matters related to establishing a residence hall for student athletes. A residence permit is established for the purpose of going to school. Over the summer, a third-party investigation conducted by former Virginia Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson found no trace of student-athlete recruitment violations.”

The league will announce the regional play-off pairings for the first round on Sunday. The late season starts from November 15 to 16.

“VHSL approved athletic eligibility for each student-athlete competing on the Hayfield SS football team this season. Only VHSL eligible players played football this season,” Hayfield Secondary School said in a statement.

The Hayfields football team is currently 8-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 6, Region C in the league's latest Power Point Ratings. Based on regular season results, the ratings will determine the top eight teams to qualify for the playoffs from each region. Hayfield closes the regular season Friday at John R. Lewis.

In a verified letter circulating on social media dated Oct. 29, 2024, and addressed to the Virginia High School League's executive committee, VHSL executive director Billy Haun explained why the league wants to sanction Hayfield's football team.

“VHSL is responsible for approving athletic eligibility for transferring student athletes,” Hayfield Secondary School said in a statement. “Given the attention the number of student athlete transfers had received, Hayfield Secondary School staff took the extra step in August to meet with VHSL and review the eligibility of each student athlete before placing them on the official Master Eligibility List placed. and approved by VHSL.”

The League said it believes Hayfield violated the League's Proselytizing Rule, which states: “No school or group of individuals representing the school shall subject a student of another school to undue influence by to encourage transfers from one school to another for the League. activities.”

Additionally, the letter stated that “VHSL staff also notes that the Hayfield administration failed to adhere to the guiding principle of VHSL policy.”

The Guiding Principle states that “Member schools of the League and their individual and team representatives shall implicitly observe and comply with both the spirit and the letter of all rules and regulations of the League in the interscholastic activities governed by sections 50 to and with 129 of this handbook and in the activities sponsored by a district or region. These rules and regulations apply to anyone representing their school in the VHSL, Inc. sponsored interscholastic competition, whether individual or team, whether varsity, junior varsity or reserve.

The Virginia High School League also said Hayfield's staff failed to uphold the “spirit of all rules and regulations of the League.”

That, in turn, “directly impacted other member schools and student-athletes” in Hayfield, Freedom-Woodbridge and all “student-athletes and communities of VHSL member schools” competing against Hayfield football this season.

Specifically, the league said 15 student-athletes who were on the 2023 Hayfield football roster are either not playing or have transferred to another school and will not be part of the 2024 Hayfield team.

The letter went on to explain the impact on Freedom in Woodbridge.

With a young and inexperienced roster, the Eagles fielded just a varsity team and played just six games this season. The letter stated that only eight players are back from last season's state championship team and that the entire program featured only 50 players, including only two seniors. Of the thirty-six players eligible to return to Freedom for the 2024 season, twenty-eight no longer play for Freedom.

As a result, the letter adds: The students and community of Freedom HS have been harmed.

Questions have swirled around the Hayfield team since it hired former Freedom-Woodbridge football coach Darryl Overton in February. Overton led Freedom to the last two Class 6 state championships.

Haun's letter stated that in early March, the Virginia High School League and Fairfax County “began receiving allegations that Hayfield was recruiting football players from Freedom High School.”

This summer, the Fairfax County school system investigated whether students from Freedom Overton had been followed to Hayfield and did not live in the Hayfield school district.

After a two-month investigation, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid announced in August that the Hayfields football program had been cleared of any wrongdoing related to transfers and eligibility.

But the Virginia High School League, the primary sanctioning organization for interscholastic athletic competition among public high schools in the commonwealth, began its own investigation after Fairfax County Public Schools cleared Hayfield.

As a result of that investigation, the league determined that Hayfield administration had not taken action to adequately address transfer student eligibility in April, with the school not following VHSL protocols and district appeals policies, and nine of these ineligible transfer students were included in the list. the Hayfield FY2024 Outdoor Track Master Eligibility List encouraged the number of students transferring to Hayfield to continue.”

The letter then states: “A total of fourteen transfers have occurred from Freedom HS, five from private schools and five primary school students.”