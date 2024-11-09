TENNIS FOR HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS: Arrows talks about 2024 season improvements





The Pipestone Area Schools girls tennis team showed improvement during the 2024 season. These improvements were celebrated during the postseason awards night on Wednesday, October 30 at Pizza Ranch. It was a good season, said PAS head coach James Skyberg, who was proud of the way newcomers filled roles on a team that had lost four seniors from the previous season. Skyberg presented the Big South Conference honors for the first time, with state qualifier and senior Alicia Haack and sophomore Jasmine Boeke earning first-team accolades. State qualifier Vivian Brockberg also narrowly missed selection for the first team; however, she was called honorable. (The full list of conference awards accompanies this story in print.) The awards for all conferences, as Skyberg explained, are based on points, with lineup position, opponent and win-loss record as determining factors. Eighth-grader Aubrey Brockberg and doubles partner Sophia Baatz, a seventh-grader, received varsity letters. Vivian Brockberg and Haack were named co-most valuable players. Boeke was honored as both the most improved and best hustle, and Skyberg applauded her for rising to the No. 1 ranking in singles. Skyberg spent part of the awards ceremony promoting classes for next summer. Also, Jeff Haufschild, Pipestone County Medical Centers, will offer a strength training program focused on tennis. PAS senior Addison Draper and Haack both received flowers and special awards presented by Megan Moeller. Both players also earned Most Valuable Teammate honors. The Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association recognized Haack and Draper as individual all-state academic players. Skyberg also reported that the Arrows team's cumulative grade point average was an excellent 3.86, which is considered gold standard. My tennis experience over the last few years has been worth it, Draper said in an email to the Pipestone County Star. I have been able to make many memories together with my teammates and coaches. Draper, who is tentatively attending Iowa State University to study business and marketing, said tennis has given her life and leadership lessons. Haack will reportedly enroll at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, majoring in criminal justice. Both Kate Hanson and Draper served as hitting partners for Haack and Brockberg at the Minnesota State High School League Class A state tournament. Assistant coaches Tanya Schroyer and Skylar Mendro both received flowers as a token of appreciation, especially since these two women piloted the team during the season-opening weekend in mid-August against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area splits competitions.

