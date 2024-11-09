Cricket ball in the heart? Bullet-like thrombus or a thrombus-like mass in the left atrium





A fifty-year-old gentleman presented with dyspnoea of ​​two weeks duration. He was hemodynamically stable. The electrocardiogram showed atrial fibrillation. Echocardiogram showed a huge spherical solid mass with a smooth surface in the left atrium. It moved freely back and forth hitting the mitral valve leaflets and also severe MS (Panel 1Ac; Supplementary material online, Videos S1 And S2). 3D ultrasound was not helpful in distinguishing the mass as thrombus or myxoma (Panel 2A). Surgical extraction of the mass and replacement of the mitral valve was performed. The extracted pink colored solid mass was 8.7.6 cm in size and weighed 106 grams. Section revealed whorled layers with a large cystic portion filled with blood (Panel 2B And c). On microscopy there was a central area of ​​hemorrhage, alternating areas of fibrin and erythrocytes, and the presence of inflammatory cells on the outer surface of the mass (Panel 3Ac). Histopathology confirmed that the spherical solid mass was a giant ball valve thrombus. Panel 1🙁A) The parasternal long axis of TTE shows a large round solid mass measuring 6.6 cm. (b) On the short axis, MVOA was 0.8 cm2. (c) On CW Doppler the mean MV Gr was 14 mmHg. Panel 2🙁A) 3D ultrasound showing the mass. (b) The solid spherical mass that measured 8.7.6 cm and weighed 106 grams. (c) The tortuous appearance of the mass on the cut section. Panel 3🙁A) Central bleeding area. (b) Alternative areas of fibrin and erythrocytes. (c) Inflammatory cells on the surface of the mass (haematoxylin-eosin stain, high power magnification). Additional material is available at European Heart Journal online.

Articles from European Heart Journal are provided here courtesy of Oxford University Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4986032/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos