Women's tennis advances with three to semifinal singles draw at Rice Invitational





HOUSTON The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team advanced three student-athletes to the singles semifinals on a weather-affected day one of the Rice Invitational Friday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. Rain delayed the action and limited the number of matches played to two per student-athlete, one doubles and one singles. Junior Yaiza Vazquez and sophomores Madeleine Joffe And Rhea Makesar all advanced to the semi-finals of their respective singles draws. Vazquez earned a solid 6-3, 6-3 victory over Baylor's Lauren Littell to advance to the semifinals of Flight 4. Joffe stayed hot and fought to a grueling 6-7 (7:9), 7-6 (7 :3), 6-1 over UT Arlington's Ioana Dumitrescu to reach the Flight 5 semifinals. Makesar made her UTRGV debut, posting a 7-5, 6-4 victory over UTSA's Aoka Nagasawa to advance to the Flight 6 semifinals. The action continues from 10am on Saturday, with competitors playing two doubles matches in the morning session. The Vaqueros will play one singles match in the afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m UTRGV Friday results

Double

Flight 2 Nanaka Sato/Brooke Thompson (BU) def. Yaiza Vazquez / Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) 6-1 Flight 3 (Round Robin) Valeriia Ivanovskaia/Maria Araoz-Ghosn (UTA) def. Valentina Urraco / Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) 6-3

Valeria Sánchez/Aoka Nagasawa (UTSA) def. Maria Bakhtina / Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) 6-1 Singles

Flight 4

Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Lauren Littell (BU) 6-3, 6-3

Gabriela Cortes (UH) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-0 Flight 5 Valentina Ponce Serrano (Rice) def. Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) 6-4, 7-5

Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) final Ioana Dumitrescu (UTA) 6-7 (7:9), 7-6 (7:3), 6-1 Flight 6 Gabriela Felix da Silva (ISU) def. Maria Bakhtina (UTRGV) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) final Aoka Nagasawa (UTSA) 7-5, 6-4 UTRGV Saturday schedule

Double

Flight 2 West

Yaiza Vazquez / Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) vs. UTRGV Ashlee Narker/Gabriela Felix da Silva (ISU), 10:00 AM

Yaiza Vazquez / Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) vs. Kenna Erickson/Indi Patel (LSU) or Ioana Dumitrescu/Nika Novikova (UTA), 10:45 am Flight 3 (Round Robin)

Maria Bakhtina / Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) vs. Valentina Ponce Serrano/Anushka Ashar (Rice), 10am

Valentina Urraco / Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) vs. UTRGV Valeria Sanchez/Aoka Nagasawa (UTSA), 10:00 AM

Maria Bakhtina / Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) vs. Valeriia Ivanovskaya/Maria Araoz-Gosn (UTA), 10:45

Valentina Urraco / Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) vs. Alessia Tagliente/Emma Cohen (MSU), 10:45 Singles

Flight 4 Semi-finals

Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) vs. Alessia Tagliente (MSU), 12:30 p.m Flight 5 Semi-finals

Madeleine Joffe (UTRGV) vs. Heta Nuutinen (UH), 12.30 pm Flight 6 Semi-finals

Rhea Makesar (UTRGV) vs. Emma Cohen (MSU), 12:30 p.m Flight 4 West

Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) vs. Anushka Ashar (Rice), 12:30 PM Flight 5 West

Hitakamaya Narwhal (UTRGV) vs. Nika Novikova (UTA), 12:30 Flight 6 West

Maria Bakhtina (UTRGV) vs. Indi Patel (LSU), 12:30 p.m

