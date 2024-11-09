Sports
Cricket-mad Wallaby Wilson wants to take 'rugby's Ashes'
Harry Wilson has already beaten Marnus Labuschagne six times – and now the Wallabies' cricket-mad skipper would like nothing more than to dish out the same to England in 'rugby's Ashes'.
Wilson leads his side into battle at Twickenham on Saturday (Sunday AEDT) knowing they are heavy underdogs after a daunting run of three straight losses under his leadership.
But in what promises to be a crucial test for two developing sides who have four to five losing records in 2024 and can hardly afford another morale-sapping loss, Wilson draws inspiration from the country's cricketers who he met late last year. saw on TV last night. the night they retained the Ashes.
Wilson, 24, accepts the numbers look bleak – England have won 10 of the last 11 Tests between the teams – but he smiled on Friday night before the match: 'We don't have the best record against them in the last few years. years, but there's nothing better than trying to get your hands on one.
“We have such good rivalries in many sports. I love my Ashes cricket and you know how intense that rivalry is. The opportunity to play England in their own backyard is so exciting. It would be exciting for us to have one win against them.” .”
Wilson was a decent junior player himself and still the record holder for the fastest century (off 35 balls) ever hit in Queensland school matches. I live and breathe it.”
So silly, in fact, that he was keen to pass on some advice to the Australian cricket selectors for the upcoming series on who should open alongside Usman Khawaja.
“I played all my junior cricket and a lot of cricket with Nathan McSweeney in Australia – I think we should pick him as the opening batsman for the first Test match against India,” grinned Wilson.
“You English probably don't know him very well, but I'm sure you'll get to know him quite well in a year or so.”
Of his own ability, he recalled: “I was probably in Year 11 when I knew footy was the path I wanted to take.”
Yet he has not lost his feeling. In August he joined some of his Wallabies teammates for a net session with Labuschagne in Brisbane, and Wilson couldn't help himself as he noted with some pride: 'I hit him for a couple of sixes.
“But I think it's good to still have that kind of love for cricket. I'm fully invested in my rugby, but just to have that little outlet where the Test matches are happening and I just sit up all night.” Watching it, it's always fun.”
He knows there will be plenty of his compatriots holding their own vigil in the early hours of Sunday morning, watching Joe Schmidt-coached Australia attempt their first win at Twickenham in nine years and getting a first glimpse of Joseph-Aukuso. Suaalii, on his much-hyped international rugby debut.
“I'm super excited for him. I think he'll go out there and do himself and his family proud because it's a great opportunity for him,” Wilson enthused.
“He is only 21 years old and has picked up the game very quickly. The way he has trained and the way he has been integrated into the group is great. It is as if he has been here for a while.”
