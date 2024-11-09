Live football updates from the district semi-final





Follow all the area's playoff football scores in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us further Twitter/X @ozarksozone for more full updates. Also follow us Instagram @ozarkssportszone. DISTRICT SEMI-FINAL FOOTBALL PICKS – CLICK HERE CLASS 6 DISTRICT 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Nixa 35, Ozark 8 – END

Joplin 21, Kickapoo 7 – FINAL

DISTIRCT CHAMPIONSHIP: Joplin at Nixa CLASS 5 DISTRICT 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Helias Catholic 45, Camdenton 17 – FINAL

Lebanon 47, Capital 24 – FINAL

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Lebanon at Helias Catholic CLASS 5 DISTRICT 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Branson 50, Glendale 29 – END – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Republic 54, Hillcrest 27 – END – PHOTOS

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Republic in Branson CLASS 5 DISTRICT 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Carthage 35, Neosho 14 – LAST

Webb City 21, Grain Valley 9 – LAST

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Webb City in Carthage CLASS 4 DISTRICT 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

West Plains 34, Logan-Rogersville 27 – END – PHOTOS

Bolivar 24, Carl junction 6 – LAST – PHOTOS

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Bolivar at West Plains CLASS 4 DISTRICT 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Warrensburg 28, Nevada 26 – FINAL CLASS 3 DISTRICT 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Strafford 42, St. James 20 – LAST

Mt. Vernon 35, Mountain Grove 21 – LAST – VIDEO – TO SUMMARIZE – PHOTOS

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Mount Vernon at Strafford CLASS 3 DISTRICT 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Seneca 41, Aurora 6 – LAST

Forsyth 31, East Newton 28 – END – VIDEO – PHOTOS

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Forsyth at Seneca CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Fair Grove 48, Thayer 26 – LAST – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Liberty 42, Houston 0 – FINAL

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Freedom in Fair Grove CLASS 2 DISTRICT 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Warsaw 39, Sarcoxia 0 – FINAL

Lamar 50, Stockton 8 – LAST

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Lamar in Warsaw CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Marionville 22, Miller 0 – LAST – PHOTOS

Pierce City 20, Windsor 8 – FINAL

Adrian 55, Lincoln 14 – LAST

Ash Grove 36, Midway 14 – FINAL

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS: Pierce City in Marionville and Ash Grove in Adrian 8-PERSON DISTRICT 1: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Lockwood 70, Liberal 0 – FINAL – VIDEO

Greenfield 64, New Heights 50 – LAST

