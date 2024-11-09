Common areas in Northwest homes

Connect with us

When students return to their dorm, they are not just looking for a place to spend the night. On-campus housing offers lounges and other common areas where students can study, talk, relax and unwind. Each dorm at Northwestern offers different amenities for students to enjoy.

A girl sitting in a chair with headphones on looks down while playing the guitar.
A student practices her guitar in the CRC lounge and continues to focus on her song. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
There is a projector connected to the wall and two movie posters hanging in the background.
A projector is used to stream movies in CRC's “Big Screening Room.” (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
One student looks directly at a vending machine. The friend next to her points to the machine as she looks at it.
Students choose a snack from a vending machine in McCulloch Hall. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A student with glasses sits at a table on her computer and smiles and laughs. The boy with glasses sitting next to her talks and stares straight at her.
In the McCulloch lounge, students chat while doing their homework. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A student wearing a 'USA Athletics' shirt is about to hit a ping pong ball with the table tennis racket.
A student completes a pass and participates in a table tennis game in the Elder Hall lounge. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A sign on the wall in Elder reads
A decorated sign on an older floor asks students about their favorite Halloween candies. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A girl looks at her friend to her right, who is holding up a Halloween bustier. They both sit at a table with Cheetos, Celsius drinks, Cheez-It crackers, a phone, tape and other miscellaneous items.
A student shows off her Halloween costume in the kitchen of Shepard Hall. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A girl uses her phone to text a friend on a floating oval chair hanging from the ceiling. She is surrounded by other chairs like this.
While a student sits in the 'nest room' in Shepard chatting with a friend. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Five students crowd next to a table. They have just finished their plate and are now laughing after someone tells a joke.
Students gather to eat and relax in the Shepard kitchen. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A figurine of a table football player is in focus as it sits next to the row of other table football figurines on a line that is being pulled.
Foosball is one of the recreational activities available in the lounge at the Foster-Walker Complex. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
A student leans over a table with a cue in hand. His right finger is over the cue and he is looking at the table.
A student watches a ball on the pool table and plays pool at Foster-Walker. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)

