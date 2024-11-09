High school football in Alabama





Ryan's take: Spain Park remains perfect with a win over McGill-Toolen. The Jaguars remain perfect as they enter the second round of the playoffs. As for Thompson, a big 50-0 win over Daphne. Thompson will now play at Auburn in the second round. Parker also continues with a 35-0 win over Cullman. They hope to progress beyond last year's semi-finals in the play-offs. Julian's Take: Let's show some love to Leeds. The Greenwave just keeps rolling, winning two in a row to end the season and now gets a 35-28 win to start the postseason. Leeds are now 9-2 on the year and will travel to meet Fairview in the second round. How about Oxford, the Yellowjackets remained undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2017. Oxford has done that. Yellowjackets beat Buckhorn 42-0, Oxford threw three shutouts in the last five games. Next up is Hartselle in the second round. Scores across the state WVTM 13's High School Huddle is your home base for all the action under the lights. WVTM 13 sports director Ryan Hennessy and sports anchor Julian Mitchell get the inside scoop on stadiums across the state. The regular season is over, but with playoffs starting this week, there's still plenty of football fun in store. Stay tuned for each school's scores above and tune in Friday at 10:15 PM to see the night's top tackles, touchdowns and turnovers. The highlights Friday evening: Guntersville vs. Leeds Daphne vs. Thompson Cullman vs. Parker Chelsea vs. Spain Park Thursday Night: A look at the first night of the high school football playoffs Check back throughout the evening for your home team's highlights. You don't want to miss them! Stay up to date with the latest sports updates with the WVTM 13 app. You can download it here.

Ryan's opinion: Spain Park remains perfect with a win over McGill-Toolen. The Jaguars remain perfect as they enter the second round of the playoffs. As for Thompson, a big 50-0 win over Daphne. Thompson will now play at Auburn in the second round. Parker also continues with a 35-0 win over Cullman. They hope to progress further in the play-offs than last year's semi-finals. Julian's opinion: Let's show some love to Leeds. The Greenwave just keeps rolling, winning two in a row to end the season and now gets a 35-28 win to start the postseason. Leeds are now 9-2 on the year and will travel to meet Fairview in the second round. How about Oxford, the Yellowjackets remained undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2017. Oxford has done that. Yellowjackets beat Buckhorn 42-0, Oxford threw three shutouts in the last five games. Next up is Hartselle in the second round.

Scores across the country WVTM 13's High School Huddle is your home for all the action under the lights. WVTM 13 sports director Ryan Hennessy and sports anchor Julian Mitchell get the inside scoop on stadiums around the state. The regular season is over, but with the playoffs starting this week, there's still plenty of football fun in store. Stay tuned for each school's scores above and tune in Friday at 10:15 PM to see the night's top tackles, touchdowns and turnovers. The highlights Friday evening: Guntersville vs Leeds Daphne vs. Thompson Cullman vs. Parker Chelsea vs Spain Park Thursday evening: A look back at the first night of the high school football playoffs Come back throughout the evening for your home team's highlights. You won't want to miss them!

Stay up to date with the latest sports updates with the WVTM 13 app. You can download it here .



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/high-school-football-score-alabama-playoffs/62827410 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos