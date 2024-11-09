Women's tennis doubles team falls to Vanderbilt at ITA Masters





ROME, Ga. The Portland women's tennis doubles team of Sally Pethybridge and Alaia Rubio Perez fell to the top-seeded and No. 29-ranked Vanderbilt team on Friday in the Round of 16 of the 2024 ITA Conference Masters Championships hosted in Rome. Tennis center. Pethybridge and Rubio Perez, who defeated a team from Saint Francis (PA) on Thursday to advance, faced a tough match against Celia-Belle Mohr and Sophia Webster and fell 6-1, 6-2. The ITA Conference Masters Championships feature a field of one singles and one doubles team from each of the 30 NCAA Division I conferences in women's tennis. The Portland team represented the West Coast Conference. The 32-draw field will send three doubles teams to the newly created 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, taking place November 19-24, 2024 in Waco, Texas. The doubles champion, runner-up and third-place team all earn qualification. The ITA Conference Masters Championships are one of four ways individuals and doubles teams can earn a spot in the championship field, which has moved from the spring season. The others are the ITA All-American Championships, ITA Regionals and ITA Sectionals. ITA Conference Masters Championships

Rome, Georgia (Rome Tennis Center)

November 7-10, 2024 Double

32 Sally Pethybridge/Alaia Rubio Perez (POR) def. Diana Zuba/Dasha Chichkina (SFU) 3-6, 6-2, 10-2

16 #29 Celia-Belle Mohr/Sophia Webster(VANDY) def. Pethybridge/Rubio Perez (POR) 6-1, 6-2

