Kentucky high school football scores today, 2024 KHSAA playoff updates
In a month, high school football fans will flock to Kroger Field in Lexington for theplay state championships.
But first things first.
It's the first round of the 2024 Kentucky high school playoffs the KHSAA schedule features some intriguing matchups involving Louisville schools.
Oldham County's match at Fern Creek tops the list.
The Courier Journal sports staff will continue to bring you informative game stories, expert analysis, insightful videos and compelling photos tonight and throughout. 2024 KHSAA Football Postseason.
Watch Western Hills-DeSales tonight on NFHS Network
Courier Journal Sports will also have scores and updates on this page throughout the evening.
We will update this section throughout the night with scores from games involving teams from the Louisville area. All scores are reported via Scorestream.
Us Jason Frakes covers Oldham County at Fern Creek. Be sure to follow Frakes all night long for updates on that game and others. Us Prince James story covers Bullitt East near Ballard.
Other major competitions involving Louisville teams today include South Oldham in Cooper, Western Hills in DeSales and Spencer County in Doss.
Today's list of games involving local teams includes Pleasure Ridge Park in Ryle, Simon Kenton in St. Xavier, Campbell County in Manual, Southern in Trinity, Eastern in Male, Seneca in Atherton, Butler in Moore, Iroquois in Grayson County, North Bullitt in Fairdale, Collins in Highlands, Jeffersontown in North Oldham, Casey County in Central, Marion County in Christian Academy, Shawnee in Monroe County, DuBois in Metcalfe County and Holy Cross in Caverna.
This section will be updated when the scores are finalized tonight.
- Ballard 35, Bullitt East 7. FINAL
- Fern Creek 16, Oldham County 7. LAST
- North Oldham 48, Jeffersontown 6. LAST
- Ryle 39, Pleasure Ridge Park 0. END
- Spencer County 20, Doss 16. LAST
- DeSales 27, Western Hills 0. LAST
- Moore 13, Butler 10. LAST
- Man 49, East 7. FINAL
- Central 64, Casey County 0. LAST
- Christian Academy 54, Marion County 7. END
- Trinity 63, South 0. END
- St. Xavier 48, Simon Kenton 13. LAST
- Manual 45, Campbell County 0. LAST
- Highlands 45, Collins 0. LAST
- Cooper 56, South Oldham 28. LAST
- Monroe County 35, Shawnee 8. LAST
- DuBois 38, Metcalfe County 30. LAST
- Holy Cross 49, Caverna 24. LAST
- North Bullitt 21, Fairdale 13. LAST
- Grayson County 49, Iroquois 0. LAST
If you can't make it to the games in person, you can stream games on the NFHS network. Top games available tonight include Spencer County-Doss, North Bullitt-Fairdale and Western Hills-DeSales. Here's the full list.
First round picks: Our “expert crew” Frakes, Story and Brooks Holtonalong with WHAS-11s Kent Spencer will join Cooper in tonight's match against South Oldham. Check out their full list of picks.
Title times:Here is the schedule for every KHSAA football state championship game
KFCA Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year: See who has been selected in each class
Everything you need to know about play-offs:Learn about area teams, players and more
Final media poll of the season:See where your team finished ahead of the playoffs
A great unifier: Kentucky high school football continues to bring communities together across the state
