Kentucky high school football scores today, 2024 KHSAA playoff updates





In a month, high school football fans will flock to Kroger Field in Lexington for theplay state championships. But first things first. It's the first round of the 2024 Kentucky high school playoffs the KHSAA schedule features some intriguing matchups involving Louisville schools. Oldham County's match at Fern Creek tops the list. The Courier Journal sports staff will continue to bring you informative game stories, expert analysis, insightful videos and compelling photos tonight and throughout. 2024 KHSAA Football Postseason. Watch Western Hills-DeSales tonight on NFHS Network Courier Journal Sports will also have scores and updates on this page throughout the evening. We will update this section throughout the night with scores from games involving teams from the Louisville area. All scores are reported via Scorestream. Us Jason Frakes covers Oldham County at Fern Creek. Be sure to follow Frakes all night long for updates on that game and others. Us Prince James story covers Bullitt East near Ballard. Other major competitions involving Louisville teams today include South Oldham in Cooper, Western Hills in DeSales and Spencer County in Doss. Today's list of games involving local teams includes Pleasure Ridge Park in Ryle, Simon Kenton in St. Xavier, Campbell County in Manual, Southern in Trinity, Eastern in Male, Seneca in Atherton, Butler in Moore, Iroquois in Grayson County, North Bullitt in Fairdale, Collins in Highlands, Jeffersontown in North Oldham, Casey County in Central, Marion County in Christian Academy, Shawnee in Monroe County, DuBois in Metcalfe County and Holy Cross in Caverna. Looking for more high school sports coverage?Subscribe here todayand sign up for ourHigh school sports newsletter. This section will be updated when the scores are finalized tonight. Ballard 35, Bullitt East 7. FINAL

Fern Creek 16, Oldham County 7. LAST

North Oldham 48, Jeffersontown 6. LAST

Ryle 39, Pleasure Ridge Park 0. END

Spencer County 20, Doss 16. LAST

DeSales 27, Western Hills 0. LAST

Moore 13, Butler 10. LAST

Man 49, East 7. FINAL

Central 64, Casey County 0. LAST

Christian Academy 54, Marion County 7. END

Trinity 63, South 0. END

St. Xavier 48, Simon Kenton 13. LAST

Manual 45, Campbell County 0. LAST

Highlands 45, Collins 0. LAST

Cooper 56, South Oldham 28. LAST

Monroe County 35, Shawnee 8. LAST

DuBois 38, Metcalfe County 30. LAST

Holy Cross 49, Caverna 24. LAST

North Bullitt 21, Fairdale 13. LAST

Grayson County 49, Iroquois 0. LAST If you can't make it to the games in person, you can stream games on the NFHS network. Top games available tonight include Spencer County-Doss, North Bullitt-Fairdale and Western Hills-DeSales. Here's the full list. First round picks: Our “expert crew” Frakes, Story and Brooks Holtonalong with WHAS-11s Kent Spencer will join Cooper in tonight's match against South Oldham. Check out their full list of picks. Title times:Here is the schedule for every KHSAA football state championship game KFCA Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year: See who has been selected in each class Everything you need to know about play-offs:Learn about area teams, players and more Final media poll of the season:See where your team finished ahead of the playoffs A great unifier: Kentucky high school football continues to bring communities together across the state Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

