Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 10 predictions to count on
The Yahoo team makes their most steadfast fantasy football predictions for Week 10.
Deebo Samuel Sr. reminds us of his positive side in the WR1
Samuel's production has been inconsistent and disappointing, with an unreliable target share and recurring injury issues, but Week 10 is the perfect opportunity for recovery. After the bye week, Samuel faces a Buccaneers defense that is the fantasy equivalent of leaving a child alone in a candy store. The Bucs have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opponents and have enjoyed it all year.
This matchup features one of the highest point totals of the week and, with the return of Christian McCaffrey, expect the entire 49ers offense to benefit from the volume. Strong use of Samuel and big upside could finally give fantasy managers the WR1 advantage that was missing in the first half of the season. Tera Roberts
D'Andre Swift is a must-start
DAndre Swift is RB8 despite Week 3 fantasy Caleb Williams is having a hard time. The rookie QB has played much better at home this season, where the Bears are near-touchdown favorites on Sunday. Swift has averaged 108.6 yards from scrimmage and nearly a TD per game in wins this season, and the game script should be positive this week.
The Patriots have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this year, and RBs have averaged 143.5 rushing yards against New England over the past four games. Swift ends this week as a top five fantasy. Dalton Del Don
George Kittle returns to the top five
You probably didn't need anyone pushing you to start Kittle this week, so I'm just here to make you feel even better about the decision. Kittle is about to face the same squishy Bucs zone coverage that allowed Travis Kelce to catch 14 passes Monday night.
Overall, Tampa Bay has allowed the third-most passing yards per game on the season (255.9) and the third-most receiving touchdowns (18). Not surprisingly, they have been particularly generous in targeting tight ends, giving up the second-most receiving yards for the position (627) and the third-most fantasy points. Kittle is close to making it back into the top five, likely with his seventh score of the season. Andy Behrens
Subscribe Yahoo Fantasy Prediction on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.
Ladd McConkey = the Chargers WR to start
The Chargers have continued their pass-heavy approach in recent weeks. Since returning from their Week 5 bye, Los Angeles ranks second in neutral passing percentage, which is a far cry from what many feared this offense would get this season. Justin Herbert has recorded 18 deep attempts during that same span, a career high among quarterbacks.
While guys like Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston got into the end zone last week, make no mistake: Ladd McConkey is the best receiver on this team. The volume data and the film both confirm his fact. This week the Chargers get a matchup with a Titans defense that is generally a strong unit, but Teams are more likely to throw at them than run at them. Matt Harmon
Give Jonnu Smith his flowers
The Miami offense has some big names, some stars. I'm not here to promote those guys, but instead an underrated player. Guess who has led the Dolphins in both targets (27) and receptions (21) over the past four weeks? That would be tight end Jonnu Smith. Now, only one of those four games has actually turned into a fantasy-worthy outing, but this week Smith gets a Rams defense that is the sixth-easiest unit for tight ends to score against.
I know they were all screaming for Tyreek Hill to get going or for DeVon Achane to continue working his magic. But on Monday nights, make room for the rising Smith, a hot read for Miami. Scott Pianowski
Start Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tracy Jr. is ready for a big recovery week. In Week 9, Tracy earned just 69 scoreless yards on 17 touches. But the most important lesson from this game was Tracy's role as it remained strong. He played 69% of the Giants snaps, his most in a game with Devin Singletary active this year. This led to Tracy earning 17 touches, compared to just seven for Singletary.
Over the past two games, with Singletary back and healthy, Tracy has played 64% of the snaps and earned 40 opportunities. Singletary has only seen 12 opportunities during this stretch. This week, Tracy takes on the Panthers who allow the most rushing yards per game. Carolina allowed 215 yards to Alvin Kamara last week. Tracy is a must start in this match; There's a good chance he reaches 100 yards this week. Sal Vetri
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy-football-week-10-predictions-to-count-on-153928793.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Custom M4.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- BBC News given rare access to the Beirut area worst-hit by Israel. #Hezbollah #Israel #BBCNews
- PTI's Imran Khan acquittal plea verdict reserved
- Trump administration's approach can end Ukraine war, says Erdoan
- The Florida women's tennis coach is making his debut at the ITA Sectional Championship
- Won't let Maharashtra become Congress' ATM: PM Modi at Akola rally – India News
- Exposure to pesticides is associated with prostate cancer incidence and mortality
- Three people charged in Iran-linked plot to assassinate Donald Trump, sources tell ABC News
- Fantasy Football: Week 10 predictions to count on
- Imran Khan Spotted Holding Hands With His Girlfriend Lekha Washington After A Movie Date | Watch
- US election results: how did opinion polls still underestimate Trump voters? | US Election News 2024
- M5.1 earthquake shakes Central Sulawesi, BMKG: No possibility of tsunami