The Florida women's tennis coach is making his debut at the ITA Sectional Championship





Eleven days ago, Florida women's tennis hired its third head coach since 1984. Today, he concluded his debut tournament at UF with a chance to make an immediate impact on the program. Per Nilsson coached two Gators, freshman Talia Neilson-Gatenby and senior Alicia Dudeney, during the 17-team ITA South Sectional Championship event in Athens, Georgia. The duo combined for a 2-2 record in singles on Thursday and Friday and closed the tournament with a quarterfinal defeat of Dudeney. In her final preparation before heading to the NCAA Doubles Championship in Waco, Texas, Nov. 19-24, Dudeney battled her way to the quarterfinals after two wins against SEC competition. In her opening round, Dudeney went back and forth with Kentucky junior Zoe Hammond. After Dudeney claimed victory in the first set, Hammond won the second 7–6 on a back-and-forth finish. Dudeney, a three-year contributor at Florida, was dominant down the stretch, winning the match 6-2, 6-7, 6-4. Dudeney's second-round win came with less of a fight. Facing a familiar face in Georgia sophomore Aysegul Mert, part of the Bulldogs duo that defeated Dudeney and UF junior Rachel Gailis to advance to the NCAA Championships, Dudeney defeated Mert again, winning 7-5. The UF senior run ended Friday against Ole Miss senior Lucie Petruzelova in a tightly contested three-set match. Petruzelova, from Oxford, won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Florida's other contender was Neilson-Gatenby. The freshman lost her first-round match against Ole Miss junior Emma Kette 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Neilson-Gatenby will next play for Florida on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Florida Invitational. Florida's final tournament before the new year takes place in two weeks, Nov. 19-24, during the NCAA Championships. The Gators will send Gailis and Dudeney to doubles after qualifying for the event at the ITA Southeast Regional Championship earlier this season. Contact Noah White at [email protected]. Follow him on X at @noahwhite1782 Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today. Noah White Noah White is a sophomore majoring in journalism and public relations and The Alligator's Women's Tennis Reporter. In his spare time, Noah does some writing and plays football and volleyball. He also knows more about Liberty League women's soccer than you do.

