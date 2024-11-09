Power of Sports, Diversity Highlight Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Inductions





Marcel Gery, Milton Hart, Sandy Townsend and Grace Wong were all inducted into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday

The power of sports and diversity was highlighted last night as the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2024 class. The 2024 inductees are Olympic swimmer and medalist Marcel Gery, Jamaican Olympic bobsled and track champion Milton Hart, veteran rugby coach Sandy Townsend and world table tennis champion Grace Wong. In front of a large crowd in the newly opened Inside the auditorium Nov. 7, the inductees donned their signature red jackets, accepted their plaques and told often dramatic stories about their journey to the Aurora Town Square stage. Gery left the Soviet Union in 1986 and escaped from his native Czechoslovakia through a refugee camp before emigrating to Canada, where he eventually joined the Olympic swimming team and won a bronze medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. “I had no idea, the decision was so hard because you really don't know when you're going to see your parents or what your future is going to be, but here we are,” he said. “I've had two careers, one in Europe and one in Canada, so it was definitely worth it. I like living in this city, I like working here, and my family, boys grew up here, our roots are here now.” Wong first picked up a table tennis bat at the age of seven, but had to put it down to focus on the challenging university entrance exams in her native China. Decades later, an ocean away, Wong picked up the paddle again, committed to improvement and became an international champion in masters tournaments. “If you're passionate about it, there's literally not a lot of things that can get in your way,” she said. “That's why I said in my speech: there must be some kind of magical power in sports that can connect with people immediately.” Hall of Fame President and Chairman Javed Khan said the diversity of this year's inductees highlighted the changing face of Aurora, and that inclusivity is something the organization strives for. “The community is changing, as a hall of famer we have to do everything we can to reflect that in our community, we have to,” he said. “I know there are more Graces, there are more Marcels, who have great stories about coming to the country and coming to our community.” Hart, a military veteran of his native Jamaica and Canada, said he was “impressed” by the presence of everyone, all of whom wore Remebrance poppies to mark the positive event for the community. “I really enjoyed the camaraderie, the community and the unity here tonight,” he said. “People came from so far away… to be here, and it was just a very communal evening.” Townsend, who has coached school rugby teams to provincial championships several times, was cheered in the crowd by a large contingent from the Aurora Barbarians and his former school, The Country Day School in King. “We have all contributed to the growth of the sport in Aurora, and that makes Aurora a better place,” he said. There was also recognition for two future hall-of-famers, karate champion Connor Campbell and 10-year-old golf prodigy Angelica Chang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newmarkettoday.ca/local-sports/power-of-sport-diversity-highlight-aurora-sports-hall-of-fame-inductions-9782335 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos