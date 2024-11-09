Results of this week's quarter-final play-off matches





IHSAA Football: Results from this week's quarterfinal playoff games

The quarterfinals of the Iowa high school playoffs were played Thursday and Friday. Here you will find a list of final scores.

Friday games

Class 5A
Under A
Iowa City Liberty 21, Ankeny 13
Pod B
Dowling Catholic 14, Ankeny Centennial 10
Under C
Southeast Polk 42, Iowa City West 15
Pod D

Class 4A
Under A
North Polk 35, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14
Pod B
North Scott 28, Decorah 24
Under C
Pod D

Class 3A
Under A
Pod B
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Nevada 21
Under C
Dubuque Wahlert 24, Independence 7
Pod D
Mount Vernon 31, Algona 28

Class 2A
Under A
West Lyon 49, Kuemper Catholic 14
Pod B
Under C
Spirit Lake 42, North Fayette Valley 13
Pod D

Class 1A
Under A
Grundy Center 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Pod B
Dyke-New Hartford 36, South Hardin 19
Under C
Pod D
Wilton 21, Iowa City Regina 14

Class A
Under A
West Hancock 44, Woodbury Central 15
Pod B
Under C
Saint Ansgar 44, Maquoketa Valley 13
Pod D

Thursday games

Eight players
Under A
Pod B
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 51, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Under C
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34, Don Bosco 33 (2OT)
Pod D
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Audubon 20

