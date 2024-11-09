Sports
Northeast Ohio high school football scores OHSAA regional quarterfinals, 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio View the OHSAA Regional Quarterfinal Playoff scores for Northeast Ohio high school football teams.
Division I
Region 1
Mentor 33, Strongsville 0
Perrysburg 25, Berea-Midpark 14
St. Edward 24, Tol. Witmer 7
Division II
Region 5
Archbishop Hoban 21, Uniontown Lake 14
Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 21
Nordonia 42, Green 17
Region 6
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 35
Hoogland 49, Tol. St. Francis 20
Wadsworth 21, N Ridgeville 10
Division III
Region 9
Aurora 42, Geneva 14
CVCA 19, Chardon 16
Gilmour Academy 40, Maple Hts. 6
Young people. Ursulines 44, VASJ 8
Region 10
Benedictine 28, Defiance 6
Padua 39, Buckeye 34
Toll. Cent. Kat. 48, Rever 0
Lexington 49, Rocky River 29
Division IV
Region 13
Glenville 13, Beloit W. Branch 0
More Cath. 35, Field 3
Perry 3, Struthers 0
Streetsboro 34, Canal Fulton Northwest 7
Region 14
Napoleon 28, Bay 0
Sandusky Perkins 48, Vermilion 7
Division V
Region 17
New Franklin Manchester 41, Berkshire 19
Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Garrettsville Garfield 20
Region 18
Oak Harbor 35, Keystone 7
Division VI
Region 21
Columbia 28, Mogador 0
Kirtland 39, Smithville 0
Division VII
Region 25
Cuyahoga Hts. 7, Berlin Center Western Reserve 6
Jeromesville Hillsdale 43, Windham 14
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/highschoolsports/2024/11/northeast-ohio-high-school-football-scores-ohsaa-regional-quarterfinals-2024.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will India-US relations reach new heights?
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Maryland Football debuts exclusive special edition uniforms for No. 1 Oregon Road Clash
- Jokowi's lifetime pension money IDR 30 million/month
- Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes new chapter of relations with Indonesia
- Northeast Ohio high school football scores OHSAA regional quarterfinals, 2024
- Kamala Harris said 'the light of America will always burn bright'. #KamalaHarris #BBCNews
- Indian PM Modi congratulates Trump on historic election victory » Capital News
- UN concerned about Turkey's treatment of individuals linked to Glen movement
- Detroit will become the largest city in the United States to accept cryptocurrencies as taxes
- Who welcomes a Trump presidency in Europe?
- Cutting through the long coronavirus fog — Harvard Gazette