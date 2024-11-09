Maryland Football debuts exclusive special edition uniforms for No. 1 Oregon Road Clash









Football

11/8/2024 8:30:00 PM

COLLEGE PARK, MD The original Under Armor school, the University of Maryland, will debut exclusive special edition uniforms for Saturday's road game at No. 1 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. Maryland has been at the forefront of revolutionary, cutting-edge uniforms since joining forces with Under Armor in the early 2000s. The relationship began with UA founder and CEO Kevin Plank, who played football and served as a special teams captain for the Terrapins and graduated from the UA in 1996. university. These ultra-modern uniforms feature an icy white base with iridescent numbers and Script Terps on all-white helmets. Matching shoes and gloves featuring the iridescent blend are worn by the players, with a shell pattern embedded in each accessory. Maryland and Under Armor continue to challenge industry norms by embracing unconventional inspiration and materials. The numbers and characters with a nod to historical uniforms create a unique interpretation of school colors using iridescence exclusively owned by the university. The play of colors contains a continuous mix of gold and red. Black and white are used in the uniform's fabrics to create a minimalist stark white silhouette. Maryland's four-quadrant flag has been redesigned and proportioned to create a refined expression of Maryland Football's brand identity. Gallery: (11-8-2024) New UA football uniforms

Maryland will be the first university to introduce Under Armour's latest models: the UA Blur Pro, UA Spotlight Pro and UA Spotlight Pro Mid. These cleats have a red base with the same dynamic color changing effect as the uniforms. All models feature a tonal Terrapin print on the upper, paying tribute to the university's nickname. The gloves worn by the Terps are red with the same dynamic color-changing TPU UA logo that matches the uniforms. All styles feature the tonal Terrapin print.

