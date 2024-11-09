Sports
Cricket match between India and Pakistan announced during the ongoing Champions Trophy Row
Representative image© AFP
India will play Pakistan in the opening match of the 2024 Asia Cup Men's 50-over U19 at the Dubai International Stadium on November 30. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the upcoming tournament, which will be held from November 29 to 2024. December 8 in Dubai and Sharjah. India will play their Group A matches against host Japan and UAE in Sharjah on December 2 and 4 respectively. The top two teams from groups A and B will face off in the semi-finals in Dubai and Sharjah on December 6, while the final will take place in Dubai on December 8.
Group B consists of reigning champions Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal. The opening match of the 2024 Asia Cup Men's U19 will see Bangladesh and Afghanistan face off on November 29, with Sri Lanka and Nepal kicking off their tournament against each other on the same day.
This will be the 11th edition of the Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, with the tournament being played in Bangladesh for the first time in 1989. Teams like Japan, Nepal and UAE will be in the main draw in 2024 thanks to qualifying for the 2023 ACC. Men's Under 19 Premier Cup.
Bangladesh are the defending champions after beating UAE in the final by 195 runs in 2023. India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup Men's U19 with eight titles, while Pakistan, Afghanistan and defending champions Bangladesh have one title each.
Incidentally, the last three editions of the tournament have been played in the UAE, with India winning its last title here in 2021. Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will play in an U19 tri-series from November 16 to 26 before playing in the U19. the Asia Cup.
