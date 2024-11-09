Brighton are put to the test as their title defense takes them to Fusion





November 9, 2024 | Matthew Shaw As far as their title defense goes, Brighton's has been nothing short of brilliant. They were British Club League Premier Division champions last season and this year they have wasted no time in proving why. Two rounds later, Brighton has yet to drop a set. Back-to-back seven nil whitewashes have set the tone for what will be another exciting race for first place this year. It is inevitable that such a record will eventually end and most likely this weekend. Brighton won't have it all their way when they go to Fusion, who will still be making fools of themselves after failing to turn a 3-0 lead over BATTS into a win in their first and only game of the season until so far. But that result is also proof that Brighton will face a challenge this Saturday. Fusion is a dangerous side, with Shaquille Webb-Dixon having been in particularly good form of late. Backed by a raucous crowd, winning against Fusion will be a real test of the title credentials of any side, including Brighton. It's worth noting that Brighton actually lost on their last visit, even though it was a very different side and none of those present on that day will be at the table this weekend. They are represented by Shoma Nishihara, David Andersson and Ihor Zavadskyi. Nishihara and Andersson are undefeated so far, both losing just two points on their way to four wins. They will be joined by Zavadskyi, the excellent Ukrainian defender who will be part of highlight-worthy exchanges against Fusion's trio. Whether he will face Webb-Dixon won't be known until the team sheets are in, but the prospect of the two playing against each other is exciting, with Fusion's rising star showing he can excel in longer exchanges during his exceptional victory on Chris Doran. last time out. Webb-Dixon is joined by father and son, top English veteran Lorestas Trumpauskas and one of the country's bright lights at junior level, Larry. Collectively it is a dangerous time and with their rowdy crowd they should not be underestimated. That said, Brighton are traveling in large numbers and will be supported by a crowd of their own, led by Paralympic superstar Will Bayley MBE, who will be there as the club's captain. The promotion can be viewed for free on YouTube, on this link. This weekend's two other games will also be streamed. Ormesby host North Ayrshire looking to extend their unbeaten start, which you can watch here, while Drumchapel Glasgow will look to earn their first win of the season at the expense of Batts, who can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/the-defending-champions-face-one-of-the-toughest-tests-going/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos