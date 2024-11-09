Opening of the 2024 Hanoi Moi Newspaper Open Table Tennis Tournament





Present at the opening ceremony were: Vice President of Vietnam Digital Communications Association, former Permanent Vice President of Vietnam Journalists Association Ho Quang Loi; Editor-in-chief of Hanoi Moi newspaper, head of the tournament organizing committee Nguyen Minh Duc; Secretary General of the Vietnam Table Tennis Federation Nguyen Nam Hai; together with leaders of departments, branches, sectors, heads of delegations, coaches and almost 400 athletes. T Overview of the opening ceremony. (Photo: Quang Thai) At the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc said that the Hanoi Moi Newspaper Open Table Tennis Tournament is an annual activity held for the first time in 2012. The tournament is not only a typical example of the socialization of sports in the capital, but also a prestigious and healthy playground, a place for athletes to exchange, practice health and increase solidarity. Editor-in-chief of Hanoi Moi Newspaper Nguyen Minh Duc delivered the opening speech. Photo: Quang Thai On behalf of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc thanked the athletes from all over the country who came to Hanoi to participate in the tournament, and also thanked the sponsors, including Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), for supporting the Organizing Committee to make it an attractive tournament. This year's tournament has the participation of nearly 400 professional and amateur players from 68 units from provinces and cities: Lam Dong, Gia Lai, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh . .. Petrovietnam athletes participating in the competition. The Hanoi Moi Newspaper Open Table Tennis Tournament will take place at Trinh Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi) from November 7-11 to November 10, 2024 with 11 events: Men's Singles with Leaders, Advanced Men's Teams, Amateur Men's Teams, Advanced Men's Singles, Amateur Men's Singles from 2024 years, amateur men's singles under 12 years, women's singles from 45 years and over, women's singles under 45 years, men's doubles with leaders, mixed doubles over 45 years, mixed doubles under 45 years, women's doubles over 45 years. The players participated in the team competition. Immediately after the opening ceremony, the athletes took part in the competition and qualified in several events to find the worthy names to participate in the final competition. Some photos from the performance: Minh c

