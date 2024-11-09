NIAPA Northeast Open Table Tennis Tournament has ended





Winners of the individual categories with Dr. Tinojongshi Chang and others in Chmoukedima on Saturday. DIMAPUR Jeho Himnakulpuingheta and Trisha Gogoi won the men's and women's singles titles at the 4th NIAPA Northeast Open Table Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Saturday evening at the NIAPA Mini Stadium in Chmoukedima. According to an update, Northeast Games and NIAPA defending champion Jeho Himnakulpuingheta successfully defended his title, defeating Assam paddler Agniv Bhaskar Gohain 4-2 in the final. Gohain managed to beat Jeho in the team event, but failed to maintain the momentum in the individual event. This was the second time they faced each other in consecutive editions, and Jeho had the last laugh, successfully defending his title for the second time. Jeho walked away with INR 25,000, while Gohain received INR 16,000. Alberto Ruata defeated Laluatsanga to claim third place and earn INR 10,000. In the women's singles, Northeast Games champion Trisha Gogoi defeated Meghalaya's Tanushree Das Gupta 4-0 in the final to claim the title. Trisha received INR 20,000 while Gupta earned INR 13,000. Lalthansangi Sailo, the defending champion, lost to debutant Trisha Gogoi in the semi-finals and had to settle for third place after beating Malsawmtluangi. In the men's doubles, Jeho Himnakulpuingheta and Alberto Ruata defeated Agniv Bhaskar Gohain and Udipta Kakoti to claim the title. They received INR 30,000 and INR 20,000 respectively, while Suranjit Dey and Prithvi Dey finished third and earned INR 15,000. In women's doubles, Akuonuo K Yhome and Tanushree Das Gupta secured the first position, while Lalthansangi Sailo and Malsawmtluangi finished second. Third place went to Vichaduonuo Rame and Nana. The winners received INR 24,000, the second place earned INR 16,000 and the third place took home INR 11,000. In the mixed doubles, the Meghalaya duo of Surajit Dey and Tanushree Das Gupta defeated Assam's Agniv Bhaskar Gohain and Trisha Gogoi to claim the title. The Meghalaya duo received INR 30,000 while the Assam duo earned INR 20,000. Jeho Himnakulpuingheta and Lalthansangi Sailo finished in third place and received INR 15.0 The NIAPA star award was presented to Lalthansangi Sailo from Mizoram. The funkiest player award went to Lalruatfela, the most impactful player award went to Elita, and the most disciplined player award went to Nirmal Ale. DC Dimapur Dr. Tinojongshi Chang attended the occasion as the guest of honor and presented the prizes to the winning teams. Also read : Top paddlers compete for titles at the NIAPA Table Tennis Championships

