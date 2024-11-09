Cricket star Travis Head and wife Jess welcome son Harrison

Australian cricketer Travis Head and wife Jess welcomed their second child, son Harrison George Head, this week.

A star in all three formats of the sport, 30-year-old Head will play Australia's back-to-back one-day and Twenty20 series against Pakistan to spend time with his young family.



Content creator Jess announced the arrival of a son who will join two-year-old big sister Milla in an Instagram post on Friday.

Jess posted a series of photos from the hospital with the caption: 4.11.2024 Welcome to the world Harrison George Head.

The post also included a beautiful video of Milla holding George for the first time, which you can see below.

Just 24 hours after the post, it has received more than 83,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments, including some from prominent cricket figures.

Travis Head in action and with his son. Photos: Getty Images/Instagram Source: Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini wrote: Milla looks so proud, congratulations!! Welcome to the world, Harrison.

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav posted: Congratulations mate.

His compatriot Abhishek Sharma added a heart emoji.

Dani Willis, Steve Smith's wife, also wrote congratulatory messages along with three heart emojis.

Nathan Lyon's wife Emma commented: HH, you are so loved already! We can't wait to meet you.

The official profile of the Australian men's cricket team also wrote: Congratulations guys!

Head has had an extraordinary period in Australian cricket, highlighted by the performances of the 2023 two man of the match in the ODI World Cup win over India and the World Test Championship victory over the same opponents.

He collected awards for two years. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) Source: AFP

He plays all three formats for Australia. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Head was also Australia's leading run-scorer in this year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

He is currently the world's No. 1 ranked T20 batsman, No. 10 in ODIs and 13th in Test cricket.

After an intense recent schedule, which included appearances last Australian summer, a tour to New Zealand, US Major League Cricket and the Indian Premier League, Head has enjoyed some down time with the family.

It has also caused him to reassess his priorities for the future.

I will probably make more decisions around family in the future, Head said last month.

What drives me to play is probably more my family and my teammates.

I'm not really interested in the individual things or where my career could go, ambitions from an individual perspective.

I want to take care of my family, I want to play with my friends and I want to enjoy what I do.

Travis Head's growing family on Instagram. Source: Instagram

I think I've done that very well in recent years.

I still love playing cricket, I love playing Test cricket and I love playing for Australia. I will continue to do that, but I think it is also important to support the family.

Speaking on October 20, Head estimated that he had spent about 330 of the past 365 nights away from home.

“I've been away a lot this year and there's a lot on Jess at home,” he said.

It's also a very busy schedule next year (for Australia), so from a family perspective it's extremely important to spend some quality time.

We won't get this time back.

Head will be well rested by the time he makes his international return in Australia's Test series against India, which starts in Perth on November 22.

The South Australian and Jess welcomed Milla in September 2022 and married the following year in a beautiful ceremony in the Adelaide Hills.

Milla almost stole the show at the ODI World Cup, even considering her father's stunning final-over knock of 137 off just 120 balls.

Jess posted a photo on Instagram of the then 14-month-old boy raising a hand towards the field in Ahmedabad with the caption: Go daddy!

Chief will return for this months Test against India. (Photo by Izhar KHAN/AFP) Source: AFP

Milla celebrates Dad's World Cup heroics. Photos: Instagram/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Head suffered a broken hand last September, which had a silver lining from his family perspective.

Although he would have already been in India with the Australian team, he was instead recovering at home and was there to see Milla take her first steps.

There are always positives that come from some of these things (the injury break) and this has been a very busy year, Head told Cricbuzz.com at the time.

It's always nice to spend some time with the girls at home, I'm always going to do that, and I make that a priority.

I'm sure there are some frustrations that are obviously getting injured at home, but I'm taking the positives out of it.