Dabrowski could make tennis history on Saturday as the first Canadian to win the WTA Finals title

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the doubles final of the WTA Finals after a 7-6 (7), 6-1 victory over Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Australia's Ellen Perez in the semis final Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won a hard-fought first set against serve when Routliffe's quick reaction at the net to defend a Perez shot earned the duo a set point, causing Perez to throw down her racket in frustration.

The second seeds then cruised through the second set, winning match point on serve when Melichar-Martinez couldn't handle Routliffe's shot. Dabrowski and Routliffe completed the race in one hour and 32 minutes.

“I had a little bit of a slow start and Erin started really well,” Dabrowski said. “But she had my back, and that meant that during the match I still had the freedom to go for my shots, my serve and my play. That helped me stay very present.

“Some of it is trust, some of it is communication, but overall a strong partnership has been key.”

The showdown was a repeat of last year's semi-final, which Melichar-Martinez and Perez won in a super tiebreak.

“We always try to get the best out of each other,” says Routliffe, a dual citizen who was born in New Zealand and grew up in Caledon, Ont. “We always try to smile and have fun, even when things don't work out. It's so important in doubles. If anyone is playing doubles, make sure you support your partners.”

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the final on Saturday. It is a repeat of this year's Wimbledon final, which the Czech and American teams won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Dabrowski is aiming to become the first Canadian to win a WTA Finals title.

“[I’ve]I have been to the WTA Finals a number of times, but the semi-finals were my best result with Erin last year in Cancun,” said 32-year-old Dabrowski, who is participating in the end-of-year doubles tournament for the sixth time. “So going one round further is super exciting. It is also very special in the later part of my career. To do it together, with the atmosphere we have, is really great.”

Gauff upsets Sabalenka in the women's semi-final

Coco Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a showdown with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals on Friday.

Gauff generated six break points to Sabalenka's four and built on early momentum in the opening set tiebreak that carried them into the second set.

At the age of twenty, she is the youngest player to reach the final of the WTA Finals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

Zheng earlier defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in Saturday's final.

Zheng continued her remarkable season by reaching the decider in her first appearance. The Chinese player has won 31 of her 36 matches since Wimbledon, more than anyone on the tour.

Zheng hit nine aces as she defeated a tired-looking Krejcikova in one hour and 40 minutes.

Shapovalov dominant in Serbia

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the final of the Belgrade Open with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

Shapovalov put in a dominant serving performance in the semi-final, winning 96 percent of his first-serve points in Serbia.

The 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., also took advantage of 4 of 11 break point opportunities, while Lehecka failed to earn any break points throughout the match.

Shapovalov, ranked 78th in the world, will face No. 156 Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia in Saturday's final.

Both players entered the ATP 250 tournament unseeded.

It will be Shapovalov's seventh singles final, with his only title coming at the Stockholm Open in 2019.

