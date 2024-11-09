Australia committed to aggressive cricket: McDonald

Head coach Andrew McDonald has backed his side's attacking style of play after Australia were bowled out for 163 in a nine-wicket loss to Pakistan in the second ODI

Australia will go into Sunday's ODI Series decider against Pakistan in Perth with a vastly revamped squad but no change in their on-field approach despite a cleansing defeat at Adelaide Oval.

Men's team coach Andrew McDonald admitted Pakistan had produced “almost a complete game” by beating Australia by nine wickets with 141 balls to spare and noted the reigning ODI world champions were well below their best tonight.

But despite the absence of five star players for the final match of the three-match series at Perth Stadium, McDonald is sticking with the team's approach to 50-over cricket, with just one ODI remaining for the ICC Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

Fast bowlers Lance Morris, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett will all be in contention for Sunday's match, while fellow seamer Sean Abbott will also return along with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly may also get a chance to show his stuff to his hometown fans as his skills could be valuable on the vastly different field conditions in Pakistan compared to the tracks for the first two ODIs in this series.

'Nowhere near our best': McDonald reflects on Adelaide loss

Test stars Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne will all miss the series decider as they begin preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test campaign starting on November 22 in Perth.

However, despite the forced overhaul of Australia's starting XI for Sunday's match, there will be no change in their aggressive approach to top-class batting even though they surrendered their first six wickets for less than 150 in both matches against Pakistan.

“We go to Perth with a clear plan, a clear method of working,” McDonald said after the defeat in Adelaide.

“We are committed to the style we want to play.

“The most important thing about that is that we have won 16 of the last 19 games, and we have a mixed workforce within that, but we believe in the style we want to play as a group.

“We weren't at our best tonight, not nearly at our best.

“Pakistan controlled the match from the start and didn't have enough runs to even think about pressing.”

While the five Test stars will certainly feature in the final squad for the Champions Trophy tournament in February, Australia will also get back power hitters Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh who are currently on paternity leave.

In their absence, Australia have deployed new ODI opening pair Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who have brought attacking intent from ball one of their two innings together, but have managed first-wicket stands of 19 and 21 so far.

It was a stark contrast to Pakistan's push for 164 for victory tonight, with Saim Ayub (82 off 71 balls in his second ODI appearance) and Abdullah Shafique (64no off 69) adding 137 before a wicket fell, by which time their team within clear sight of victory.

McDonald has heard criticism from some commentators that some of his batters are going too hard, too early in their innings, but noted that Australia's deficit today can be attributed more to Pakistan's fast bowling prowess than loose strokeplay.

“If you look at the sacks today, there are some defensive moves in there,” he said.

“It's just finding that balance, and we've had a lot of success with the style we want to play at the top to ensure we put pressure on the opposition bowling units.

“Sometimes that can work, and on the journey so far it has served us well.

“We also have some new staff at the top, but I think Matt Short showed in England (earlier this year) that he is up to the task.

Shaheen gets it going early, Fraser-McGurk is trapped

“He hasn't started as well as he wants to in this series, and Jake (Fraser McGurk) isn't the finished article yet either.

“Everyone thinks he might be the finished article, but he is on a journey with his career and we believe he is good enough to play at this level at the moment.

“But it is clear that there will always be setbacks.”

After stumbling in search of a modest total at the MCG in Monday's series opener, Australia's below-par batting effort today, their lowest completed ODI innings at Adelaide Oval, left questions lingering over their optimal line-up for the Champions Trophy.

But McDonald pointed out that much of the ODI squad has crucial Test campaigns against India (home) and Sri Lanka (away) before the ICC tournament gets underway, so it was far too early to panic about form in the arena of people over 50.

And he added that Australia was still looking for its best form in last year's ODI World Cup in India before lifting the trophy.

“It's the nature of one-day cricket,” he said.

“We also didn't have the best preparation for the World Cup, and a lot of the things you do often come together at the last minute, ahead of those world events.

“Clearly we need to get things right for Perth, we have been challenged in different ways and we need to respond.

“Yes, we are trying to connect between now and the Champions Trophy by looking at certain things, but we have a Test summer (against India) that we have to battle through and then go to Sri Lanka with a big challenge there.”