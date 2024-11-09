3 insights from Dowling's Iowa high school football victory against Centennial

Just over a month ago, when Ankeny Centennial and Dowling Catholic faced off, the teams played three overtimes before the Maroons prevailed.

Although the Iowa high school playoff quarterfinals ended much earlier than the previous game, the tension remained the same. Dowling made back-to-back stops in the red zone to secure a 14-10 victory over the Jaguars at Mediacom Stadium.

After a Sam Drexler touchdown catch gave the Maroons the lead late in the third quarter, Centennial drove into Dowling territory twice, including to the half-yard line and inside the 20. Both times, the Maroons defense shut down fourth-down passes off. from Chase Kluver to secure a win.

More:Iowa high school football: Quarterfinal playoff game scores

“We're Dowling Catholic football,” said senior defenseman Parker Pearson, who had the first fourth down stop. “Our mentality is (we're) the best in the state of Iowa, we work the hardest in the state. We go out there and dominate every time we play.”

Here are three reasons why the Maroons secured their first trip to the UNI-Dome since 2022.

Dowling's defensive line was brutal

The Maroons (10-1) were never going to be able to completely stop Centennial against Braeden Jackson, who had a 77-yard touchdown on Friday, but Dowling's guys up front were very good most of the night.

Time and time again, Dowling wrapped Kluver behind the line of scrimmage. It was never one man, with several Maroon defenders making big plays in the backfield. While the penetration through the offensive line was consistent, the player play was not.

The best example of that came midway through the fourth quarter when Jackson took the ball to Dowling's 1-yard line to make it first and goal. After two attempts to run into the Dowling defense were unsuccessful, a quarterback snap for Kluver ended in a three-yard loss. On fourth-and-3, the Centennial offense was forced into the air, where Pearson tackled Caleb Reed just short of the end zone.

“Parker Pearson's play was nothing short of phenomenal,” Dowling Catholic coach Tom Wilson said. “He's in man coverage. They get moving. He gets surrounded and he rushes over there to make the tackle. It's a phenomenal play.”

More:Iowa High School Football: State Playoff Semifinals

On the Jaguars' final drive, with about two minutes left, a pair of runs set up third-and-half as Dowling's defense clogged the running lanes. On the next third and fourth down attempts, the pressure forced errant passes from Kluver that sealed the game for Dowling.

If you're looking for a reason for Dowling's victory, the pressure from the big boys up front was the main factor.

“They were the MVPs of tonight's game,” Pearson said.

Despite offensive problems in the first half, Maroons stick to the game plan

In the previous six games, Dowling scored 35 points or more. In the first half on Friday, the Maroons scored zero points and ultimately finished with a season low of just 14.

However, the Dowling attack accomplished two things. It limited Ankeny Centennial's possessions on offense, keeping Jackson off the field. And it limited turnovers, aside from one interception, and put the defense in good spots.

Ultimately, if you give Jackson enough opportunities, he will pay off on defense. His long touchdown run in the third quarter was proof of that. But by limiting his chances and playing efficient football, 14 points after touchdowns from Trey Wilson and Drexler were enough for the victory.

More:Southeast Polk dominates Iowa City West to advance to the Iowa high school football semifinals

Dowling is put to the test ahead of the UNI-Dome trip

Six of Dowling's eleven matches have been decided by one score. The Maroons twice needed extra time to finish games.

There is no situation in which the Maroons have not found themselves. Whether they trail Valley by several scores, go score-for-score with Centennial (8-3) or go defensive stop-by-defensive stop, the Maroons find those ways to win. Even when their backs are against the wall.

That's why Dowling Catholic will be a tough ask for anyone who faces them in the UNI-Dome. The Maroons will play Valley in a state semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m.

“They're just relentless,” Wilson said of his players. “They've continued to grow. We have a freshman and two sophomores on the offensive line. That's not easy. They stayed the course, continued to grow and believed in each other and I think that's the biggest part.”

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at@EMcKown23.