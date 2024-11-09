North Carolina wins eighth straight ACC field hockey championship





WINSTON-SALEM, NC (theACC.com) For the 27th time in program history and the eighth straight season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are ACC field hockey champions. The top-seeded Tar Heels advanced to the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship, highlighted by a 4-1 victory over third-seeded Boston College on Friday, November 8, at Wake Forest University's Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Less than half past two in the second quarter, Charly Bruder scored her fifth goal of the tournament and 26th of the season. As she had done in both the quarterfinals and semifinals, Bruder opened the scoring for the Tar Heels on a penalty corner, with Ciana Riccardo and Katie Dixon earning assists. Riccardo entered the scoring column for the first time this season with 3:28 left in the second quarter. The penalty corner remained North Carolina's strong point throughout the tournament, as the back from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, put the Tar Heels up 2-0 on an assist from Sietske Brüning. Throughout the game, North Carolina had 16 penalty corners, compared to just three from Boston College. After halftime, North Carolina increased the lead to three when Sanne Hak buried a penalty shot for her ninth goal of the season. North Carolina's 3-0 lead would continue into the fourth quarter when Ryleigh Heck, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, scored her 13th goal of the season and the Tar Heel lead would grow to four. Boston College broke up North Carolina's shutout attempt with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles Klara Mueffelman scored her first goal of the season, coming from a penalty corner. Bruder was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after scoring five goals during the Tar Heels' three games. Heck finished one goal shy of tying the ACC Championship record of six goals in a single tournament, a record held by North Carolina head coach Erin Matson. The 2024 NCAA Championship Selection Show will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 10pm ET on NCAA.com. All-ACC tournament team Charly Bruder, North Carolina (MVP)

Sanne Hak, North Carolina

Ryleigh Heck, North Carolina

Kelly Smith, North Carolina

Martina Giacchino, Boston College

Eva Kluskens, Boston College

Yani Zhong, Boston College

Kira Curland, Duke

Alaina McVeigh, Duke

Berber Bakermans, Syracuse

Louise Pert, Syracuse 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship

Kentner Stadium; Winston Salem, NC

All games listed in Eastern Time. Quarterfinals

Tuesday November 5 10:00am – #1 North Carolina 5, #8 Cal 0

12:30 – #5 Syracuse 1, #4 Virginia 0

3:30 PM – #2 Duke 4, #7 Wake Forest 1

6:00 PM – #3 Boston College 3, #6 Stanford 2 Semi-finals

Wednesday November 6 1:00 PM #1 North Carolina 3, #5 Syracuse 1

3:30 PM – #3 Boston College 2, #2 Duke 1 (Boston College wins 2-0 in shootout) Championship

Friday November 8 Afternoon #1 North Carolina 4, #3 Boston College 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/11/8/north-carolina-wins-eighth-straight-acc-field-hockey-championship.aspx

