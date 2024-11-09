ISL 2024-25: Nine-man East Bengal takes first point after holding Mohammedan Sporting to goalless deadlock





Mohammedan Sporting failed to capitalize on their rivals East Bengal being reduced to nine men for two-thirds of the action in their Indian Super League (ISL) 11 match which ended in a tame goalless draw at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday . ISL's Game No. 1001 never stood out as an advertisement for good football as East Bengal bungled its game with a display of poor temperament, while Mohammedan Sporting failed to produce the efficiency that the tournament's second win had can deliver. East Bengal picked up its first point after six consecutive defeats, while Mohammedan Sporting gained five points from seven matches as both remained in their respective positions at the bottom of the table. AS IT HAPPENED | EAST BENGAL FC VS MOHAMMEDAN SC HIGHLIGHTS The opening session belonged to East Bengal in both attack and possession. The hosts started well and created some good openings, but the goal remained elusive as the Greek and French combination in attack – Dimitrios Diamnatakos and Madih Talal – failed to find the right ball to provide the break. Just as East Bengal tried to tap into its resources in search of the goal, they lost Nandhakumar Sekar to a straight red card in the 28th minute. The East Bengal winger was stopped for swinging his arm dangerously, hitting his marker Amarjit Singh Kiyam in the face. Before East Bengal could recover from the loss of Nandhakumar, they saw the other winger Naorem Mahesh Singh sent off, receiving his second yellow card for dissenting from the referee's decision two minutes later. This all but nullified the prospect of a good fight as East Bengal fell back on defense and Mohammedan Sporting struggled to formulate an effective attacking plan that could beat the opposition defence. Mohammedan Sport's frustration at not being able to breach the East Bengal citadel was evident in the heated exchange between Uzbek playmaker Mirjalol Kasimov and Argentine forward Alexis Gomez. The incident happened just before the end of the first half when Mohammedan Sporting was repeatedly frustrated in its attempt to score by East Bengal, who packed eight men into its box. East Bengal almost conceded a penalty in the 21st minute when Diamantakos appeared to be brought down in the box by Mohammedan Sportings midfielder Lalremsanga Fanai. ALSO READ: Mumbai City holds Chennaiyin to a 1-1 draw in 1000th match of the Indian Super League But referee Harish Kundu had other ideas as he signaled a free-kick just outside Sporting's penalty area, which ended with a save from Bhaskar Roy from Talal's free-kick. Mohammedan Sporting were also on the receiving end of a similar decision when his request for a penalty was denied in the 82nd minute after Makan Chothe's effort appeared to come off the arm of East Bengal defender Lalchungnunga. Mohammedan Sporting, who had about 75 percent possession, were all over the attacking third in the final quarter, but East Bengal made a brave defensive move to secure the point they seemed to have vacated when they lost in the first quarter dropped to nine men. 30 minutes of action. The result:

East Bengal 0 drew against Mohammedan Sporting 0.

