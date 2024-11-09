



St. John [Antigua],: Cricket West Indies have announced a 15-man squad for the first two matches of the upcoming T20I series against England, which will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. West Indies announce squad for the first two T20Is against England The West Indies T20I team has been a dominant force domestically, going undefeated in four T20 International Series since 2023. This impressive run has propelled them up the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, showing their resurgence on the world stage. Head Coach Daren Sammy said he is confident the West Indies selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that can help them win matches. “The T20 team is our most established team with many experienced players. However, the difficulty will be choosing the XI as every player is vying for a place in the XI. As we are facing a very good English team, I have confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that can help us win matches and this Rivalry series,” Sammy said in a CWI press release. Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, who missed the recent tour of Sri Lanka due to personal reasons, rejoin the squad adding depth and experience to the squad. Medium pacer Matthew Forde, recently named Player of the Series in the ODI series against the Three Lions, stepped in to replace fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is serving a two-match ban. The five-match T20I series will start on November 9 in Barbados. The second game of the series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on November 10. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia will host the final three matches of the series on November 14, 16 and 17 respectively. West Indies squad for the 1st 2 T20Is against England: Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell , Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

