Week 10 sectional playoff recap





WATCH THE ENTIRE WEEKEND. THIS OVERVIEW WILL BE UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION AS GAMES ARE REPORTED! NJSIAA PUBLIC TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS CENTRAL GROUP 3 Somerville 30, Ocean City 14: Brenden Pacheco connected with Brady Scheier on a pair of touchdown passes, while Terrell Mitchell drove in two scores and top-seeded Somerville remained undefeated entering its first sectional final since 2019. The Pioneers will host seventh-seeded upstart Delsea next weekend. More:Bernards football shutout Pequannock, earns home field advantage for sectional final More:Every day is Munn Day: New Providence football finds itself in the sectional final behind TJ Munn NORTH 2 GROUP 4 Phillipsburg 31, Chatham 14: Jett Genovese scored two rushing touchdowns and Alexis Moreira connected on Phillipsburg's first field goal of the second, hitting from 33 yards out, and the top-seeded Stateliners rolled into the final. Sam Dech and Felix Matos also scored for PBurg, with Dech's run reaching 57 yards. He finished with nine carries for a team-high 128 yards. The Liners will host Northern Highlands in the sectional final next weekend. More:Ridge Football had its semifinal victory taken away by Ramapo… again More:Woodbridge football was stopped by rejuvenated Northern Highlands in semi-final NORTH 1 GROUP 5 West Orange 35, Piscataway 0: Five different players scored touchdowns and Piscataway came to a standstill for the first time this season as second-seeded West Orange defeated the third-seeded Chiefs (7-4). More:Old Tappan football survives Cranford to reach third straight sectional final NORTH 2 GROUP 5 Passaic Tech 35, Elizabeth 26: Arique Fleming threw for 211 yards and a touchdown and scored two more times on the ground, and Antoine Blount finished with seven catches for 107 yards and a score, but second-seeded Elizabeth was toppled by No. 3. Nahjae Smith also scored a rushing TD for the Minutemen, adding three catches for 88 yards. Union City 61, Bridgewater-Raritan 10: Joe Squicciarini kicked a 40-yard field goal and Declan Kurdyla connected with Nick DiEsso for a five-yard touchdown pass, but fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan ran into the No. 1 seed and fell to 4-7. SOUTH GROUP 5 Rancocas Valley 35, Hillsborough 30: Senior Jackson Jankowicz followed up last weekend's six-touchdown performance by scoring four more times Friday night, but it wasn't enough for third-seeded Hillsborough to earn the road victory. The Raiders also drafted a safety late in the game when Rancocas Valley intentionally stepped out of the end zone More:Footballer of the Week: Hillsborough's Jackson Jankowicz wins Week 9 award NJSIAA NON-PUBLIC TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND NON-PUBLIC B St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. Marys-Rutherford 6: Chukwuma Odoh ran for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Casi Thomas added two rushing scores and Roman Blanks threw two TD passes and fifth-seeded St. Thomas had no trouble with No. 12 seed in their playoff opener. Zymere Weaver also threw a TD pass for the Trojans, who will visit fourth-seeded Holy Spirit in next weekend's semifinals. Chase Young had a score, while Josiah Zayas, Anwar Witherspoon and Dillon Adams all had scoring passes in the win. Zayas, Witherspoon and Mickeye Simmons all had interceptions for STA, while Jose Tejeiro recorded eight tackles and three sacks. Paul VI 21, Immaculata 14: Cole Hayden rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, and Damian Mack scored on a blocked 75-yard kick return for Immaculata, but the ninth-seeded Spartans couldn't find the road win, finishing their season at 8–2.

