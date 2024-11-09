Tri-Valley is reeling as Dover football rallies for postseason victory

DRESDEN Trailing for most of the night, Dover had to steal possessions on Friday.

The 11th-seeded Tornadoes accomplished that by forcing a pair of fumbles and converting both into touchdowns in the second half.

Dover also rode that momentum to a comeback victory, as Jameson Marlatt's 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds left clinched a 37-35 win over third seed Tri-Valley in the Division III, Region 11 quarterfinals at Jack Anderson Stadium closed.

“It looked like Tri-Valley was going to run with it,” veteran Dover coach Dan Ifft said. “Our guys continued to battle against a very good, well-coached football team. They gave us a chance to win, and I'm blessed to coach a group of kids like this.”

Mistakes in the second half cost Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley (11-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. Max Lyall hit Ryan Lamonica on a 40-yard TD strike, Isaiah Doyle scored from 6 yards out and Lyall dove in from the 1-yard line.

Dover's Jack Judkins answered with a 1-yard scoring run and an 8-yard touchdown pass to righty Hughes early in the second, but Lyall connected with Keaton Hahn on a 16-yard touchdown and a Kade Hindel interception near the end of half. the Scotties led 28-14 at the break.

The teams traded turnovers to start the third. Lamonica intercepted Judkins at the Tri-Valley 5, but Jayden Wallace fumbled the ball back at the Tri-Valley 30. Dover needed just three plays to score as Judkins sprinted 13 yards for the score.

Lyall connected with Hahn from 13 yards out to account for the Scotties, but Judkins scored from 21 yards out as the Tornadoes pulled within 35-28 entering the fourth.

Tri-Valley gave the ball back on another fumble in Dover territory, and the Tornadoes cashed in when Judkins hit Hughes on a 30-yard screen pass. However, a Dover personal foul pushed back the extra point attempt, and it was missed, leaving Tri-Valley ahead 35-34 with 6:33 to go.

The Scotties stopped near midfield and punted, allowing Judkins to guide Dover into field goal position in front of Marlatt.

Tri-Valley's Hail Mary sailed out of bounds as the clock expired.

The Scotties had 529 yards to Dover's 488, but early miscues and a defense that lost Chris Gargasz to injury struggled to get off the field.

“It was a carbon copy (of last year's Granville game),” Tri-Valley coach Cam West said. “We dominated the first half but made too many mistakes in the second half. Hats off to (Dover) for not refueling after going down early.

“You can't have turnovers and give good teams extra chances. They never gave up fighting and in the end they made more plays than us.”

Ifft credited his defense for staying in the game despite the early deficit.

“We needed a few more possessions,” he said. “We had to try everything. We got a few stops to give us a chance, and that's all you can ask for in a game like this.”

Judkins delivers for Dover

Despite three straight punts to open the game, Judkins used his feet and legs to get the Tornadoes rolling on offense.

Judkins finished 19 of 32 for 257 yards, adding 88 yards on 11 carries and accounting for all five Dover touchdowns. Daylen Clark added 86 yards on 10 carries, Hughes had eight catches for 105 yards and 57 yards on 11 attempts and Caden Schie made seven catches for 77 yards for the Tornadoes.

Dover also converted numerous third downs to stay on the field.

“(Jack) is tough. That's what you need from a guy in his position,” Ifft said. “This is a very unselfish team. Four guys got injured and younger guys responded when they came on. This group plays for each other.”

Lyall completed 29 of 38 passes for 398 yards, Wallace ran 16 times for 119 yards, Hindel caught 12 passes for 147 yards, Lamonica had four receptions for 107 yards and Hahn finished with 79 yards on seven catches for the Tri-Valley offense .

