Bold college football predictions for Week 11: Miami, BYU upset?

The college football season is just four weeks away and every Saturday the pressure increases on teams competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff and conference championships.

Week 11 offers opportunities for setbacks. There are key matchups in the Power Four leagues that could dramatically change the postseason prospects for the teams involved and others. The difficult question is trying to predict when and where these surprising results will occur across the country.

That's why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus make their bold predictions for Week 1 of the college football season:

Billy Napier's reward for not getting fired: a loss in Texas

On Saturday, the Florida Gators travel to Austin, Texas, to play the Longhorns. If the game goes as expected (Texas is a three-touchdown favorite), Napier will remain head coach until the end of the season, regardless of whether Texas wins by 1 or 50. The reasons why don't matter, especially when explained through the lame press release from the school's athletic director.

Let's play devil's advocate for a moment and say Florida wins its next three games, including home games against LSU and Ole Miss, two teams with serious and realistic postseason aspirations. That's not going to happen, but paying the buyout doesn't mean delaying the inevitable, or praying that Napier will turn things around sooner rather than later. Guess the strategy here is to save $26.7 million, the Napier acquisition, for a rainy day and use it to pay players. — Scooby Axson

Miami suffers first loss

The Hurricanes have played dangerous football for much of the season, but they are still not out of the undefeated ranks. That will change when Miami goes to the ATL. Georgia Tech started the season playing good football with a 5-2 record, but suffered back-to-back losses. An important element in those games was that quarterback Haynes King did not play due to an injury. Coming off a bye, the Yellow Jackets quarterback is trending to play, which would be a huge boost. Georgia Tech's offense breaks out with a big game, and for once there's no late-game magic for Miami to avoid the upset. –Jordan Mendoza

BYU suffers its first loss against rival Utah

Utah pulls off a huge upset by overcoming its rivalry with BYU. Amid a frustrating injury-riddled season, the Utes will have no better motivation than winning the Holy War, handing the Cougars their first loss and complicating the race for the Big 12 and the playoffs. This would require consistency from an offense that has been very weak in league play. But if the Utes are ever going to play a full game, it would be Saturday night.–Paul Myerberg

Colorado's win streak ends at Texas Tech

It was a great first season in the Big 12 for Deion Sanders' team. The Buffaloes have won four of their first five regular season games and are in the thick of the race for the conference championship game and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But playing on the road in unfamiliar locations can be a challenge, and Lubbock is one of those places that can yield surprising results. And that's even more true when the Red Raiders are playing well. There will be a rough environment on Saturday – something Colorado hasn't had to deal with on the road this season. It will be a battle and the home team will go home happy. –Erik Smit

The Army's luck ends in North Texas

I apologize for this prediction, and I actually hope it's wrong. I'm a big fan of the service academies and I believe it's good for the sport if those programs are good. But I'm afraid the Army's luck in North Texas is about to run out.

It's not just that the availability of Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily is in question, although that is part of the equation. But even if he plays, Army needs a lot of points to win this game. North Texas has the most successful offense the Black Knights have faced to date. The Mean Green are scoring over 40 points per game while averaging 527.6 yards, a shade over seven yards per second.

The army will move the ball. The NTU defense is not exactly on edge, and preparing to stop this option is a challenge for even the most watertight group. But getting stops will be a problem for Army, and any mistakes by the offense will be magnified. I'm really sorry, Black Knights, but I think the dream of perfection ends here. –Eddie Timanus