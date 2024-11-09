Sports
Bold college football predictions for Week 11: Miami, BYU upset?
The college football season is just four weeks away and every Saturday the pressure increases on teams competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff and conference championships.
Week 11 offers opportunities for setbacks. There are key matchups in the Power Four leagues that could dramatically change the postseason prospects for the teams involved and others. The difficult question is trying to predict when and where these surprising results will occur across the country.
That's why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus make their bold predictions for Week 1 of the college football season:
Billy Napier's reward for not getting fired: a loss in Texas
On Saturday, the Florida Gators travel to Austin, Texas, to play the Longhorns. If the game goes as expected (Texas is a three-touchdown favorite), Napier will remain head coach until the end of the season, regardless of whether Texas wins by 1 or 50. The reasons why don't matter, especially when explained through the lame press release from the school's athletic director.
Let's play devil's advocate for a moment and say Florida wins its next three games, including home games against LSU and Ole Miss, two teams with serious and realistic postseason aspirations. That's not going to happen, but paying the buyout doesn't mean delaying the inevitable, or praying that Napier will turn things around sooner rather than later. Guess the strategy here is to save $26.7 million, the Napier acquisition, for a rainy day and use it to pay players. — Scooby Axson
WHAT TO WATCH: The seven biggest games on the schedule in week 11
WEEKEND FORECAST:SEC clashes with Week 11 top picks for all Top 25 games
Miami suffers first loss
The Hurricanes have played dangerous football for much of the season, but they are still not out of the undefeated ranks. That will change when Miami goes to the ATL. Georgia Tech started the season playing good football with a 5-2 record, but suffered back-to-back losses. An important element in those games was that quarterback Haynes King did not play due to an injury. Coming off a bye, the Yellow Jackets quarterback is trending to play, which would be a huge boost. Georgia Tech's offense breaks out with a big game, and for once there's no late-game magic for Miami to avoid the upset. –Jordan Mendoza
BYU suffers its first loss against rival Utah
Utah pulls off a huge upset by overcoming its rivalry with BYU. Amid a frustrating injury-riddled season, the Utes will have no better motivation than winning the Holy War, handing the Cougars their first loss and complicating the race for the Big 12 and the playoffs. This would require consistency from an offense that has been very weak in league play. But if the Utes are ever going to play a full game, it would be Saturday night.–Paul Myerberg
Colorado's win streak ends at Texas Tech
It was a great first season in the Big 12 for Deion Sanders' team. The Buffaloes have won four of their first five regular season games and are in the thick of the race for the conference championship game and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But playing on the road in unfamiliar locations can be a challenge, and Lubbock is one of those places that can yield surprising results. And that's even more true when the Red Raiders are playing well. There will be a rough environment on Saturday – something Colorado hasn't had to deal with on the road this season. It will be a battle and the home team will go home happy. –Erik Smit
The Army's luck ends in North Texas
I apologize for this prediction, and I actually hope it's wrong. I'm a big fan of the service academies and I believe it's good for the sport if those programs are good. But I'm afraid the Army's luck in North Texas is about to run out.
It's not just that the availability of Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily is in question, although that is part of the equation. But even if he plays, Army needs a lot of points to win this game. North Texas has the most successful offense the Black Knights have faced to date. The Mean Green are scoring over 40 points per game while averaging 527.6 yards, a shade over seven yards per second.
The army will move the ball. The NTU defense is not exactly on edge, and preparing to stop this option is a challenge for even the most watertight group. But getting stops will be a problem for Army, and any mistakes by the offense will be magnified. I'm really sorry, Black Knights, but I think the dream of perfection ends here. –Eddie Timanus
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/11/09/college-football-bold-predictions-week-11-byu-miami/76140543007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why more Latinos backed Donald Trump's presidential bid | BBC News
- Dozens of cars have been swept away by the rains in Spain
- Chinese Xi hails ties with Indonesia during meeting with Prabowo
- AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Nevada
- ATM of states ruled by Shahi Parivar Party Congress, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi
- Democrat Janelle Bynum flips Oregon's hottest U.S. district
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Cavaliers complete ITA Sectionals on Sunday
- WHO and Africa CDC support 17 countries in developing mpox vaccination plans – Africa CDC
- A small earthquake was felt near the Ohio River in Brown County
- What channel is Kansas Football vs. Iowa State in Big 12 today?
- Racist texts referring to US blacks “picking cotton” after the election
- Lawmaker urges government to regulate UK psychotherapists and counselors | Counseling and Treatment