Novak Djokovic hands Denis Shapovalov the Belgrade Trophy | ATP tour





Match report Shapovalov ends a long wait for a second title, Djokovic presents the trophy in Belgrade Canadian captures second trophy November 9, 2024 Serbia opened Denis Shapovalov beats Hamad Medjedovic in Belgrade.

By Sam Jacot After a five-year wait, Denis Shapovalov became ATP Tour champion again on Saturday at the Serbia Open, where he defeated Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 to capture his second tour-level crown. Shapovalov was competing in his first final since Vienna in 2022 and chasing his second title after triumphing in Stockholm in 2019. The southpaw is up 22 places to No. 56 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, his highest position since being No. 1. 45 in October 2023. “It was extremely tough. Hamad has played extremely well and is a good young talent on the rise,” Shapovalov said. “It's not easy playing against young guys. He was serving well and I tried to do my best to get into his matches and I was a bit lucky in the first set to break him. I hit a few lucky returns and kind of carried that momentum early in the second.” Shapovalov entered the field with a beaming smile after completing the victory before receiving the trophy from Serbian legend Novak Djokovic. The 25-year-old qualifier played aggressively throughout the 77-minute final, firing 13 aces and winning 82 percent (28/34) of his first-serve points according to Infosys ATP Stats to end his week in style. Shapovalov missed the second half of the season due to injury and spent 2024 regaining his best level. The 25-year-old, the first Canadian to win a tour-level title this year, cruised through qualifying in Belgrade, dropping just one set to win the trophy. “It's been a good season for me, I'm just healthy and back on track. It takes time to climb back up the rankings. A week like this will help a lot.” @denis_shapo is your Belgrade Open 2024 champion! #BelgradeOpen pic.twitter.com/oHOYT9y96u — ATP tour (@atptour) November 9, 2024 Shapovalov's best results in 2024 prior to this week came at ATP 500 events in Washington and Basel, where he reached the quarterfinals. Medjedovic played in his first ATP Tour final. The 21-year-old, who won the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by the PIF title last year, ends 2024 with a 9-8 record on tour level on the season.

