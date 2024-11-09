Necker Island stimulates the 'Rackeering' trend





Richard Branson's private island resort offers guests the opportunity to hone their tennis, padel and pickleball skills in paradise. Jenny Southan reports Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands, is one of the world's most exclusive island retreats and is at the forefront of the rise of sports travel (no doubt because Branson himself is obsessed with tennis, kitesurfing and cycling). Capitalizing on the 'Racketeering' trend (a term coined by Globetrender and explored in our Luxury travel trend watch 2025 report), the island has installed pickleball and paddle courts within the extensive range of private sports facilities available to guests. When I was on the island, Branson challenged our group to a big game of champagne-tipped tennis at sunset, while the local lemurs stood on the sidelines watching. In addition to the pickleball and paddle courts that complement the existing tennis facilities on the island, home to the famous annual Pro-Am Necker Cup, the Necker Islands location also offers ideal conditions for sailing and kiteboarding, the water sports with a high octane has been included for the first time in the 2024 Olympic Games. As the demand for combining sporting activities with luxury travel increases, the paradise island, which is available for exclusive use and certain individual stay weeks, can offer a special daily program, one-on-one coaching and a wide range of activities. land and sea led by expert instructors. Guests visiting during one of the selected Individual Stay Weeks can also embark on their own sporting adventure, with intimate access to highly trained, certified coaches and world-class facilities on the Necker Islands, in addition to an optional range of daily activities and light-hearted competitions. . Free programming rotates daily around the 74-acre private island, with activities on the turquoise waters including kiteboarding, Hobie Cat sailing, kayaking, waterskiing, wakesurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, eFoiling, sea floating and 'marathon' swimming in between. Necker and the neighboring islands. (Branson likes to pose a challenge.) Racket sports tournaments take place daily on land with tennis coaches from the Necker Islands. Beach volleyball, pool, darts, table tennis and guided walks are also available. Those looking for an even bigger challenge can choose to cycle to the top of neighboring Virgin Gorda, with breathtaking views of Necker Island from the top. (Branson does this a few times a week.) Individual stay weeks start from US$5,650 per room per night, based on double occupancy and include all meals and drinks, return boat transfers from Virgin Gorda or Beef Island airports and water sports equipment. Exclusive buyouts start from US$140,000 per night based on up to 48 guests in 24 rooms and the same inclusions apply. Minimum lengths of stay may also apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globetrender.com/2024/11/09/necker-island-racketeering-trend-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos