What channel is Kansas Football vs. Iowa State in Big 12 today?





LAWRENCE Kansas Football will look to get back on a winning track Saturday at home against Iowa State as Big 12 Conference play continues. The Jayhawks (2-6, 1-4 in Big 12) are coming off another open week. The No. 18 Cyclones (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12) are coming off a loss at home to Texas Tech. It's a chance for KU to continue its current two-game winning streak against ISU over the past two seasons. Will Kansas be able to keep its bowl game hopes alive? Will Iowa State continue its quest for a potential College Football Playoff opportunity? The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas vs Iowa State Football Tickets: Best Prices for Remaining Seats Available Kansas vs Iowa State Football Tickets: Best Prices for Remaining Seats Available Here's how fans can follow and watch or stream the game: What channel is Kansas Football vs Iowa State on today? TV channel: FS1 Live stream: Fubo The Kansas-Iowa State game will air on FS1 as the 2024 college football season continues. Guy Haberman will join the call play-by-play, while Yogi Roth will be an analyst. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas football vs Iowa State time today Date: Saturday November 9 Start time: 2:30 PM (CT) Kansas Football plays Iowa State at 2:30 PM (CT) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas football 2024 schedule August 29: vs Lindenwood Kansas won 48-3

September 7: At Illinois, Kansas lost 23-17

September 13: vs UNLV Kansas lost 23-20

September 21: At West Virginia, Kansas lost 32-28

September 28: vs TCU Kansas lost 38-27

October 5: At Arizona State, Kansas lost 35-31

October 19: vs. Houston Kansas won 42-14

October 26: At Kansas State, Kansas lost 29-27

November 9: vs. Iowa State

Nov. 16: At BYU

Nov. 23: vs. Colorado

Nov. 30: at Baylor

