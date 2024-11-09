Virginia Women's Tennis | Cavaliers complete ITA Sectionals on Sunday





CHAPEL HILL, NC Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will compete for NCAA Championship slots available at the ITA East Sectional, held Thursday through Sunday, November 7-10 in Chapel Hill, NC. This is the last chance for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, held November 19-24 in Waco, Texas. In singles, Annabelle Xu will play Sarah Hamner from South Carolina in the semifinals on Sunday at 10 a.m. The singles final will be played immediately afterwards at 12.30 pm. Elaine Chervinsky lost in the singles quarterfinals but will compete against Maryland's Kallista Liu in a quarterfinal playoff match on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. In doubles, Xu and Martina Genis Salas will play for third place against Penn opponents. Six players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship from sectionals (semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners). In doubles, three doubles teams qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship from sectionals (champion, finalist, third place). Live stream, live stats and the bracket are available. The results will be posted below as we receive them.

DAILY SUMMARY Thursday November 7 The Cavaliers won all four singles matches on Thursday, with Elaine Chervinsky, Melodie Collard, Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas each winning to advance to the round of 16. In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas cruised to a win over Brown opponents to advance to the quarterfinals. Friday November 8 The Cavaliers won two singles matches on Friday, with Chervinsky and Xu both winning in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas advanced to the semifinals with a victory over opponents from NC State. In the consolation doubles, Meggie Navarro and Sara Ziodato picked up a victory against opponents from Virginia Tech. Saturday November 9 In singles, Xu advanced to the semifinals with a come-from-behind three-set win over Columbia's Malak El Allami. In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas fell to opponents from North Carolina.

RESULTS/SCHEDULE Singles

R32: [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Sara Suchankova (UNCC) 7-6 (4), 6-4

R32: Melody Collard (VA) final. Sophia Hatton (CU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

R32: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Isabella Hu (brown) 6-4, 6-0

R32: Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Alice Ferlito (PU) 6-4, 6-4

R16: [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Mia Slama (NCSU) 6-3, 7-6 (3)

R16: Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) def. Melody Collard (VA) 6-2, 6-4

R16: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Natalie Eordekian (BC) 6-3, 6-3

R16: [2] Sarah Hamner (SCAR) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

QF: [1] Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5)

QF: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Malak El Allami (Columbia) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

PL-QF: [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs… Kallista Liu (UMD), Sunday 11:30 am

SF: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. [2] Sarah Hamner (SCAR), Sunday 10am Double

R16: [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Phoebe Peus/Lindsey Hofflander (Brown) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4)

R16: [3] Irina Balus/Elizabeth Coleman (Duke) def. Meggie Navarro/Sara Ziodato (VA) 7-5, 6-3

QF: [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Kristina Paskauskas/Jasmine Conway (NCSU) 6-7 (2), 6-3, 1-0 (6)

CQF: Meggie Navarro/Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Tara Gorinsek/Arina Gamretkaia (VT) 6-3, 6-3

CSF: Meggie Navarro/Sara Ziodato (VA) def. [2] Sarah Hamner/Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) S/O

SF: Theadora Rabman/Tatum Evans (UNC) def. [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-4, 6-3

3-4: [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Esha Velaga/Lara Stojanovski (PENN), to be determined on Sunday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/11/09/six-cavaliers-to-play-in-ita-sectionals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos