“Any batsman with numbers like that shouldn't be playing in international cricket”: Ricky Ponting delivers blunt assessment of Virat Kohli's form

Ricky Ponting said he was surprised to hear that Virat Kohli has scored just three Test centuries in five years. The former Australian skipper said any batsman with such numbers should not be allowed to play in international cricket.

Kohli has struggled to score runs and his form remains a concern ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, when he amassed 93 runs in six innings in the previous red-ball series against New Zealand. While his last two hundreds came in 2023, he failed to score a ton between November 2019 and March 2023.

Ponting spoke about the Indian batsman on the ICC podcast and highlighted that it is a major concern if Virat's returns were ordinary. However, Ponting is confident that Virat will rediscover his scoring touch against Australia as he loves playing against Australia.

“I saw that he has scored two (three) Test hundreds in five years. That's not fun for a hitter of his size. Any batsman with such numbers wouldn't play in international cricket, but Virat is different. You don't doubt the greats of the game,” he said.

“He is one of the best and most loved players to play against Australia. His record in Australia has been exceptional, but it is time for him to change course in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I wouldn't be surprised if Virat makes runs in the first Test in Perth,” he added.

The 36-year-old has managed to score 2,042 runs in 25 Test matches against Australia, averaging 47.49 with eight hundreds.

Related