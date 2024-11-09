Sports
A dominant performance by the Indian cricket team for 61 runs against South Africa during the T20 series
By Mercy Kosgei
Previously, South Africa had lost 0-3 to West Indies and drawn 1-1 against Ireland, while India would have made it 10 match wins there after previously losing to Zimbabwe just after the T20 World Cup final. Aiden Markram The South Africa captain won the toss and therefore got the chance to bat first. The duo spinners Varun Chakravarthy scored (3-25 in four overs) and Rari Bishnoi claimed (3-28) respectively very good momentum for South Africa to attack.
South Africa seemed to struggle with their chase from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals. This all started when Markram's push for boundaries led to a beautiful delivery from Arshdeep Singh, who was standing on the left, to Samson, the wicketkeeper. This left South Africa at 44 for three and clinging to their big hopes of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, who were dismissed after some time after finding themselves in the depths.
On the other hand, India, led by Samson, were the openers, constantly looking for boundaries, pushing them and scoring back-to-back. This was after he managed to score 11 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad and 107 against South Africa last month.
Despite the presence of regular openers, left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who had been named Suryakumar's deputy, were both now back. Samson has stood the test of time in the struggle for a permanent job. The two openers now back were really known for their ability to complement each other very accurately, understanding and comfortable batting together during Test series.
Sanju was able to score 107 off 50 balls with 7 fours and an incredible 10 sixes during the first innings, indicating a strong total for India. That indicated elegance and effortlessness from Sanju Samson where he had managed to score three hundreds in the previous six matches.
South Africa were able to restrict India to just 35 runs for 4 wickets, with Coetzee completing on 3-35 after four overs and Jansen completing 1-24 outside the quota.
In a post-match interview, Sanju said: I enjoyed my time in the middle of that. I've made maximum use of my current form, you could say. The intention we talked about was to be aggressive and keep the team ahead. As soon as you play three to four balls, you start pushing the boundaries.
The losers in a post-match interview, specifically Proteas skipper Aden Markram, said: I think the main reason we lost the match was our poor start. We would have liked to have had a much better start. I don't think the throwing was a problem. I have to congratulate Sanju Samson on hitting well and there was little we could do to stop him. However, I was proud of death bowlers as they restricted India to 35 final overs.
|
