High school district 3 football results, overview for week 12

Football in Bermudian Springs was in no hurry. There was just over a minute left in the Class 3A district semifinal against Berks Catholic, but there was no need to rush. It had already sealed its 42-25 victory, as well as a trip to the district championship, after Mason Lilley recovered a fumble on Berks Catholic's final drive.

All that was left was the time on the clock. Two knees from Lane Hubbard took care of that.

“One of the things this team has developed over the last few years is a lot of confidence,” Bermudian Springs coach John Livelsberger said. “They play for each other. There's no one star on any given night. They're all trying to help each other make the team better, and I think we saw that accumulation tonight.”

Post-Season Awards |YAIAA football coaches name all stars, players and coaches of the year for 2024

Lilley's fumble recovery capped the Eagles' defensive showcase against the Saints. Four turnovers occurred overnight. The first, an interception by Brayden Heller, came on the first drive of the night. Another interception by Jack Gautsch stopped the Saints just before halftime.

Heller and Gautsch don't just show off in defense either. The two stopped every offensive niche the Eagles asked of them. The two each scored a touchdown apiece on passes from Lane Hubbard, who finished the game with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score of his own.

Eddie Sebright piled on when he could. He dug the Eagles out of a four-point deficit in the second quarter after saving a tipped pass and sprinting 44 yards to the house. He scored again in the waning minutes when he broke free on a 12-yard run.

Our opinion |PIAA weakens girls volleyball tournament with selection process | Column

Future of athletics |Fairfield AD, director, discusses possible co-op options for football and wrestling next year

“We had a pretty good idea they were going to try to stop the run,” Livelsberger said. “We have to be able to throw the ball and put the ball in places where they can't defend. Our offensive coach has done a great job of keeping things rolling and putting their kids in tough positions to counter us keep.”

Other than a four-minute stretch in the second quarter, the Eagles never trailed. The Saints didn't score until after halftime after Hubbard broke out for his 27-yard touchdown run. Too little, too late. The Eagles struck hard, burying the Saints behind Hubbard's passes and forced turnovers, an honor Livelsberger extends to the Eagles' line.

“Shout out to our offensive line,” Livelsberger said. “We have a lot of skilled guys doing a great job, but our guys in the trenches, on defense as well, it's great when you have big guys with some power that can control the line of scrimmage.”

The Eagles advance to the Class 3A district championship, where they will face No. 2 seed Trinity.

The best athletes |We update our picks for the best athletes in YAIAA history

West York 5, East York 3: If your final score looks more like baseball than football, it's hard not to make that jump after the game.

Well, when they brought in the lefty pitcher, we matched up with a righty hitter, got a good pitch to hit and struck it out, West York coach Ron Miller said jokingly after the Bulldogs knocked off the Golden Knights from District 3 Class 4A . tournament.

It was no joke when West York handed Eastern York a two-point defeat for the second time this season. In the first game, the teams scored a combined 38 points in a heavy fog where visibility was an issue.

On Friday evening, the teams achieved eight points under almost perfect conditions.

Are you crazy, a safety, Miller said. A safety was the difference. I couldn't believe in August that we would even be here. And then to reach that ending the way it did? It's great.

The Bulldogs went 0-10 last year in Miller's first year of his second stint at the helm of West York. He just wanted to give his young team a taste of winning some games.

Miller believes his team's inexperience after the season contributed to their mistakes. They turned the ball over four times, including once in the red zone. A touchdown was negated late in the game due to a block in the back. And they committed numerous penalties, especially on first downs, that killed the momentum.

“I thought we were just going to get started, but it didn't work out,” Miller said. I think both parties felt that way. We just couldn't get into the end zone.

Miller put a lot of faith in his defense, and it paid off. The Bulldogs pinned the Knights deep in their own territory on their first possession and blocked the punt. Ibraheem Fuentes-Bream fell on the ball as it crossed the end zone for a safety.

West York moved the ball after the free kick, but turned it over in the red zone.

That safety remained the only score until the teams traded field goals in the second quarter. Landon Heiland connected on a low kick that bounced off the center of the crossbar for a 32-yard field goal and a 3-2 East York lead. Tyler Kuhns matched that kick with a 22-yarder to give the lead back to the Bulldogs.

The scoring ended with 6:35 left in the first half.

West York had a few chances to add some points, but their field goal attempt was blocked and the TD called back. Eastern York found the red zone, but lost the ball on a turnover.

The Bulldogs returned to the red zone in the final 70 seconds of the game, but Miller elected to try for the touchdown on fourth-and-12 instead of a field goal attempt.

“I just didn't trust our protection,” Miller said. Our defense was playing so well and the last thing I wanted was something stupid. They blocked it and all I could imagine was a bad break, a block, whatever it was, that just gave them a chance to run onto the field.

Eastern York had one last run within a minute as the Bulldogs turned around the loss, but Western York's defense held firm.

As you can imagine, a game with eight total points didn't lead to big offensive numbers. The Knights finished with minus-11 yards rushing and Quinn Bramble threw for 126 yards with two interceptions.

The Bulldogs combined for 84 yards rushing and Jensen Ferber threw for 90 yards with one interception. Western York's defense didn't give Eastern York much time in the backfield and finished with six sacks.

West York will make its run in next weeks district semifinal against the winner of Saturday's game between East Pennsboro and Wyomissing.

–Shelly Stallsmith

Delone Catholic 21, York Catholic 14: The Squires are once again district champions. After York Catholic forced a 14-14 tie in the final seconds of the third quarter, the Squires rallied and took advantage of a final rushing touchdown from Logan Ford to solidify their win and their Class 1A district title.

“I feel great,” Delone Catholic coach Corey Zortman said. “I mean, you put a lot of work into this and you do it for the kids. And to see them actually achieve a goal that they set for themselves, that's kind of why you coach.”

The district title game was just two weeks removed from the Squires' Week 10 victory over the Fighting Irish, which they won 37-14 to end the regular season on a five-game win streak.

Levi Hohenstein added a rushing touchdown for the Squires, and Kaden Hix scored on a reception in the second quarter. For the Fighting Irish, Evan Kipple scored both touchdowns on a pair of runs.

“You've got to keep your hat open to those guys, especially when you look at Week 10 where I thought we had our way for the most part,” Zortman said. “Their coach prepared those guys. This is the kind of game you want for a district title, you know? I just have a lot of respect for those guys over there.”

Central York 47, Central Dauphin East 14: Brendyn Smith opened the night with a 48-yard punt return touchdown, and the Panthers never looked back. Smith added a 45-yard touchdown reception, Tyler Frey scored twice from 4 yards out and 3 yards out, Legend Johnson ran in his own touchdown from 27 yards out, Josh Bahr returned a kickoff into the end zone and Matthew Parker kicked a 32 -yard field goal in the win.

Exeter Township 24, New Oxford 21: Clayton Nieves scored on a pair of runs from 2 yards and 14 yards out, and the Colonials managed to force a 21-21 tie on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Luke Frey to Brayden Billman. However, the Eagles scored a field goal as time expired to knock the Colonials out of the playoffs.

Evening Sun reporter Harrison Jones contributed to this report.

To followGameTimePAon social media (Instagram|TikTok|Tweet|Facebook) to stay up to date with the latest news.

See old tweets? Make sure you're logged in to X to receive the latest updates from our reporting team.

Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.