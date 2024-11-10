Vermont High School Football Championship: Live Updates, Scores, Stats





See below for live score updates during Championship Saturday of the 2024 Vermont high school football season, and check back for final scores, stats and full game coverage. TO REPORT SCORES Coaches or team representatives are asked to report the results via email as soon as possible after the matches[email protected]. Please submit your name/contact number. PLAYOFF COVERAGE Championship preview for all three of Saturday's title matches Semi-final weekend: statistics, results of the 6 semi-final games around Vermont CVU football outlasts Middlebury in DI semifinals What we learned from the quarter-final weekend Quarterfinal weekend: statistics, results of the 12 quarterfinal games around Vermont CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE UPDATES CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE DIVISION II No. 3 Fair Haven 35, No. 1 Rice 22 FH: Max Kyhill (21 carries, 100 yards, 2 TDs). Sam Kyhill (11 carries, 84 yards, TD). Caleb Long (9 carries, 50 yards, TD). Jack Almeida (4 catches, 54 yards, TD). Cody Adams (58 passing yards, TD; 13 carries, 62 yards). Phil Bean (3 bags). Konner Savage (INT). R: Dallas St. Peter (225 passing yards, 3 TDs; 14 carries, 33 yards). Eric Poso (12 carries, 45 yards; 74 yard TD catch). Holden Mulvey (68-yard touchdown catch). Isaias Lagasse (12-yard TD catch). Note: Rice grabbed an early 12-7 lead on St. Peter's long TD passes to Poso (74 yards) and Mulvey (68). But Fair Haven's ground attack took over and the defense clamped down in the secondary to pull away in the second half for the program's first crown since 2017. Max Kyhill's 3-yard TD dive gave Fair Haven its final margin, capping off a 13-play. A 64-yard drive that consumed 6:10 of the game clock. DIVISION III No. 2 Woodstock 65, No. 4 Otter Valley 14 W: Caeden Perreault (7 carries, 163 yards, 3 TDs; INT on defense). Aksel Oates (2 TD passes). Carter Warren (33-yard touchdown rush); 42-yard TD catch). Ben Runstein (74-yard kickoff return TD; 23-yard TD catch). Vincent Petrone (9 carries, 87 yards, TD). Raymond Petrone (7-yard TD rush). Boyd Schaefer (16-yard TD rush). OV: Dominyk Waite (55 yard TD catch). Zach Dragan (TD pass). Isaac Whitney (1-yard TD rush). Note: Woodstock scored the most points in a final, tying Hartford and Bellows Falls for the most titles in state history (12). The Wasps (9-0) led 46-0 at halftime. DIVISION I No. 1 Champlain Valley (10-0) vs. No. 2 Rutland (8-1), 5 p.m. (Under the condition)

