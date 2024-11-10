McSweeney, Inglis named in Border-Gavaskar Test squad

McSweeney on his promotion and history as an opener

Nathan McSweeney is set to make his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth but the selectors have pulled off a late surprise by including Josh Inglis in a 13-player squad.

Inglis, who will captain Australia in the third ODI against Pakistan in Perth today, is also eligible for a Test debut after being included in a squad for the first NRMA Insurance Test match only.

Inglis had previously been ruled out as an opening candidate by national selection panel chairman George Bailey.

Appointing a reserve batsman or a reserve specialist in a home Test squad is a break from the norm for Australia, which traditionally strengthens its squad with backup bowlers.

With Scott Boland having quickly secured his place as the only reserve in the squad, the presence of two uncapped batters and only one confirmed vacancy raises the possibility of the selectors considering a shock change further down the order.

Australian squad for first test Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

McSweeney looks certain to play, with Bailey today saying: “Nathan has shown the qualities that we believe will equip him well for Test cricket, along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket.

“His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favor and support our view that he is ready for the opportunity at Test level.

“Similarly, Josh has had plenty of contact in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad.”

McSweeney earned the lead over opening batting rivals by leading Australia A to comprehensive wins over India A in the past fortnight.

The Queenslander, who now captains South Australia, impressed in the opening match in Mackay last week, scoring 39 and 88 no from No. 4, prompting selectors to elevate him to opener at the MCG.

In his first ever experience of opening at the first-class level, McSweeney made 14 in the first innings, and looked much more comfortable at the crease in the second dig, facing 69 balls in 100 minutes of play, leaving India as new ball attack was blunted which saw both Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft dismissed for golden ducks.

McSweeney scored 47 in a stand with Sam Konstas before an excellent delivery from Mukesh Kumar came off the seam just enough to take the outside edge. By then the selectors had seen enough, even as Marcus Harris top-scored in the first innings at the MCG with 74.

Inglis' inclusion is just reward for a fine Shield season in which the West Australian wicketkeeper-batsman has hit two centuries in as many matches in Perth so far, with 122 and 48 against Queensland and 101 and 26 not out against Tasmania.

While Inglis was a surprise replacement for Alex Carey as wicketkeeper in Australia's one-day squad ahead of last year's World Cup in India, Carey can be pleased with his form in the Test series after hitting two centuries in three Shield matches beaten to become the top scorer of the competition with 452 at 90.40.

Carey was also named player of the match in Australia's most recent Test appearance, against New Zealand in Christchurch, where he led his team to victory with an unbeaten 98.

The Test squad will meet in Perth next Sunday, November 17, five days before the opening Test.

However, it is unclear whether he will be immediately joined by Inglis, who was also named captain for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan, which concludes in Hobart on November 18.

If Inglis is recalled to Perth, where his family emigrated from Leeds when he was 14, a new T20 captain and wicketkeeper would be needed.

A new round of Shield cricket starts next Thursday, but it is unlikely anyone from the Test squad will feature. Queenslands Friday start to their clash with Tasmania in Brisbane effectively rules out Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne who have 519 runs at 103.80 in Test cricket at Perth Stadium but have struggled for form of late.

NSW quartet Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood all headed home for a break on Saturday after playing in the ODI series against Pakistan, while Mitch Marsh and Travis Head are both still on maternity leave.

Australia have indicated they are less likely to get through the five-Test series with an unchanged fast bowling line-up, and Boland has built up well for the series with 29 overs in the A clash at the MCG, where match numbers range from 1-87.

Michael Neser is recovering from a left hamstring injury sustained after taking four wickets in the first innings in Melbourne.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India

First test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT

Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australian selection: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc (first test only)

Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna , Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed