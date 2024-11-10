Tennessee high school football, round 1





*CLICK HERE TO FIND TSSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND MATCHES* The TSSAA football playoffs begin Friday with the statewide first round. All nine Tennessee high school football classifications begin the postseason this weekend ahead of next month's BlueCross Bowl state championship games in Chattanooga. Here are the scores from the first round of the TSSAA football playoffs on Friday. Stream Tennessee HS football games live on NFHS Network TSSAA football playoffs scores: Tennessee high school football first round scoreboard Class 1A Rockwood 27, Cosby 18 Oliver Springs 65, Cloudland 6 Harriman 46, North Greene 7 Kolenveld 62, Jellico 6 South Pittsburg 60, Red Boiling Springs 0 Chattanooga Prep 25, Gordonsville 7 Whitwell 52, Jo Byrns 14 Clay County 28, Sale Creek 7 Richland 37, West Carroll 0 McEwen 49, Huntland 7 Eagleville 14, Houston County 6 McKenzie 47, Wayne County 0 Union City 56, Middleton 0 Memphis Middle College 34, Halls 13 South Fulton 48, Memphis Westwood 14 MASE 46, Lake County 0 Class 2A Tellico Plains 30, South Greene 28 Bledsoe County 45, Eagleton 0 Polk County 14, Happy Valley 7 York Institute 42, Hampton 8 Westmoreland 48, Cannon County 14 Monterey 27, Forrest 14 East Robertson 49, Fayetteville 13 Marion County 63, Smith County 0 Riverside 35, East Hickman 22 Huntingdon 63, Loretto 28 Jackson Central-Merry 34, Summertown 28 Milan 42, Lewis County 16 Memphis Business 36, Bluff City 6 (Thu) Mitchell 32, Trezevant 0 Hillcrest 25, KIPP Memphis Collegiate 6 (Thu) Class 3A Unicoi County 56, Union County 16 Gatlinburg-Pittman 24, Kingston 17 Austin East 25, Johnson County 13 Alcoa 56, Pigeon Forge 21 Meigs County 49, Grundy County 12 Giles County 42, Tyner 7 Chattanooga Central 47, Watertown 35 Sequatchie County 49, McMinn Central 6 East Nashville 44, Cheatham County 0 Sycamore 27, Stratford 14 Freedom Creek 27, Fairview 20 White House Heritage 28, Maplewood 9 Westview 53, Wooddale 0 Dyersburg 52, Bolton 15 Covington 63, Memphis East 7 Bolivar Central 36, Sheffield 32 Class 4A Greeneville 56, Carter 7 Gibbs 41, Cherokee 10 Elizabethton 14, Fulton 13 Anderson County 56, Northview Academy 7 Loudon 33, Stone Monument 21 White Province 31, Red Bank 6 Macon Co. 34, Soddy-Daisy 0 Bovenman 49, Signalberg 0 Marshall County 42, Lexington 5 Station Camp 47, Jackson North Side 24 Pearl-Cohn 36, South Gibson 16 Chester County 21, Creek Wood 14 Dyer County 53, Ridgeway 28 Crockett County 17, Kirby 6 Haywood 50, Millington 0 Melrose 47, Obion County 7 Class 5A Sevier County 35, Knoxville Central 12 Powell 34, Tennessee 7 Rooms 21, Morristown West 14 Knoxville West 62, David Crockett 7 Oak Ridge 7, Rhea County 6 McMinn County 48, Clinton 14 Leniorstad 28, Walker Valley 21 East Hamilton 34, Karns 8 Shelbyville 42, Hillsboro 9 Nolensville 23, Tullahoma 14 Centennial 34, Lincoln County 7 Page 19, Columbia 2 Beech 56, Brighton 0 Southwind 39, Hendersonville 20 Henry County 20, Memphis Central 6 Springfield 32, Munford 29 Class 6A Dobyns-Bennett 42, Farragut 24 Bearden 49, Jefferson Co. 14 (Thu) Science Hill 30, Cleveland 28 Maryville 49, William Blount 24 Oakland 41, Lebanon 0 Mount Juliet 22, Coffee County 10 Riverdale 35, Cookeville 14 Zwartman 45, Groene Heuvel 14 Stewarts Creek 20, Independence 14 Brentwood 37, Smyrna 21 Franklin 28, Antioch 14 Ravenwood 42, Cane Ridge 0 Germantown 28, Clarksville 0 38 Collierville, 3 Rossview Bartlett 44, Kirkwood 7 Houston 42, Dickson County 7 Division II-A Franklin Grace 37, Providence Christian 7 (Thu) MTCS 41, Fayette Academy 14 DCA 38, Tipton-Rosemark 0 Columbia Academy 49, King's Academy 8 Trinity Christian 35, FACS 6 Division II-AA USJ 56, Webb school bell buckle 34 BGA 42, Knoxville Webb 7 OF 44, Chattanooga Christian 13 Silverdale 37, ECS 7 CPA 38, CAK 14 Knoxville Grace 35, Northpoint Christian 28 Boyd-Buchanan 35, Davidson Academy 17 Lausanne 53, JPII 30 Division II-AAA MUS 42, Knoxville Catholic 7 MBA-21, Briarcrest-20

