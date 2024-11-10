Various category competitions held on day 2





47th J&K UT Table Tennis C'ship Sports correspondent Excelsior

JAMMU, Nov 9: The second day of the 47th J&K UT Table Tennis Championships 2024 saw some exciting encounters with players displaying their determination and skills as they competed against different age groups. The Under 11 and Under 13 categories in particular saw fierce battles, with athletes looking to finish strong ahead of the upcoming National Championships. Prominent players such as Saiyam Nischal, Aarav Gandotra, Samar Dev Bansal, Ahaan Anand, Syrah Dewan, Alena Arora, Srishti Kapoor and Myrah Dewan continued to dominate the competition.

In the girls under 11 semi-finals, Syrah Dewan defeated Adhira Singh 3-0, while Alena Arora triumphed over Ridhimee with a 3-1 win.

In the quarter-finals for boys under 11, Saiyam defeated Nischal Sukant 3-0, Akshaj Garg defeated Adiv Sharma 3-0, Bilawal won a thrilling match against Zain Bhat 3-2 and Aarav Gandotra defeated Unnat 3-1 to advance to advance to the next round.

In the Under-13 Girls pre-quarterfinals, Syrah Dewan defeated Rutba Jan 3-0, Myrah Dewan won 3-0 against Adhira Singh, Ridhimee defeated Bhavin Kaur 3-0, Srishti Kapoor triumphed over Falak 3-0 , and Saanvi defeated Falak 3-1.

In the first round of the Under-13 Boys, Saiyam defeated Nischal Aarav 3-1, Laksh defeated Muheet 3-1, Gunteg defeated Masif 3-1, Ahaan Anand won 3-0 against Sharik, Suryansh defeated Syed Hanad Ali 3-1, Gorang triumphed over Sukant 3-1, and Samar Dev Bansal won 3-0 against Arthvit.

In the first round of the under-15 boys, Ahaan Anand defeated Umer 3-0, Pranit triumphed 3-1 against Shivag, Namamesh defeated Umar 3-0, Ujjwal won 3-2 against Yuvraj and Akshaj Garg defeated Abhimanyu. by 3-1.

The matches were officiated by Gurvinder Singh, Meenu Rajesh and Ankit Sharma. Senior players like Ajay Sharma, Satbir Singh and Maninder Singh attended the event and offered their support and guidance to the young talents while encouraging them to maintain the right spirit of the game.

