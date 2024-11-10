The second round of the Ohio high school football postseason is bringing plenty of excitement

CINCINNATI The Ohio regional quarterfinal high school playoffs created plenty of excitement around Greater Cincinnati on Friday night.

There were setbacks, surprising scores and overtime. There will also be some important rematches before the regional semi-finals on November 15.

In Division I, Region 4, top-seeded Moeller defeated No. 8 Lakota East 55-28 at Mount St. Joseph University.

Junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was 16 of 21 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith. Ponatoski will unofficially join the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record list for most passing touchdowns in a season (44). He has thrown for 3,091 yards this season.

Moeller had a kickoff return for a touchdown and also an interception for a touchdown.

Moeller dominates Lakota East in regional quarterfinals

Moeller (11-1), ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division), will play No. 4 seed Princeton (10-2) in a regional semifinal on Nov. 15. It's a rematch of the season opener in which visiting Moeller won Aug. 38-21-23.

Princeton defeated visiting Hamilton 37-7 on Friday. It was a rematch of the Week 6 game in which Hamilton defeated visiting Princeton 34-0.

Princeton beats Hamilton 37-7 in Game of the Week

The neutral sites for all regional semifinals will be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.

The other Division I, Region 4 semifinal will feature No. 2 seed Lakota West (11-1) playing No. 6 St. Xavier (9-3).

The Firebirds defeated the visiting Elder 20-14 Friday night. St.

Lakota West ends Elder's season

In Division II, Region 8, top-seeded Anderson defeated Vandalia Butler 49-14. The Raptors (11-0) enter the OHSAA record list for most points in a season (615). Anderson has outscored his opponents 615 to 107 this season.

Anderson moves on to play No. 5 Mount Healthy (10-2). The Owls upset Badin 30-14 at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

Anderson takes down Vandalia Butler

Mount Healthy senior JaiMier Scott (Wisconsin verbal commit) had three interceptions and a 70-yard touchdown. Senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score.

I'm so proud of them, said Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens.

Mt. Healthy uses turnovers to beat Badin

La Salle (10-2), the No. 2 seed, advances to face No. 6 Harrison (10-2) on Nov. 15 in a regional semifinal.

La Salle defeated the visiting Kings 35-27. Harrison defeated No. 3 seed Xenia 45-28.

La Salle survives Kings 35-27

In Division III, Region 12, Bellbrook defeated McNicholas 24-21. Wapakoenta defeated Wilmington 48-12.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 9 seed Indian Hill upset host top-seeded Clinton-Massie 16-13 in overtime.

I don't think many people gave us a chance, Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. We were betting on the defense to stop the run. We signed a defensive back for an extra defensive tackle. We finally got our passing game going.

The Braves (9-3) will play Taft (10-2) in Milford on Nov. 15, according to Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps.

Taft, the No. 5 seed, defeated visiting Brookville 44-0. Taft coach Tyler Williams earned his 40e career victory for the Senators in his fourth season with the program.

Taft provides Brookville's business hosting

Alter defeated previously undefeated Wyoming 42-0. The Knights are the No. 10 seed. Wyoming, the No. 2 seed, finished the season with an 11–1 record. The Cowboys are undefeated in the regular season eight of the past nine years.

Wyoming's undefeated season ends in a shutout

Taylor, the No. 6 seed, upset No. 3 seed Germantown Valley View 42-10.

Taylor (10-2) advances to the program's first regional semifinal next week when it plays Alter (7-5).

We're just focused on ourselves, Taylor coach David Dransman said. Our young men are flying around and having fun.

In Division V, Region 20, Waynesville defeated Madeira 55-6.

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day defeated Rock Hill 56-20. Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) will play Anna (9-3) next week.

The Cincinnati Country Day senior class has 40 wins in four years.

Anna defeated Purcell Marian 54-12.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, the No. 5 seed that won its first playoff in program history last week, upset No. 4 seed Portsmouth West 49-21.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (10-2) was led by senior Damien Dawson, who had three receiving touchdowns, three interceptions, a kick-return touchdown and a touchdown-saving forced fumble.

“The biggest thing I told them after the game was how proud I am of them and that they're not done yet,” Titans coach Kyle Hogan said. “We haven't reached our peak yet and the senior class is ready to finish, which has been our motto all year. The biggest key to the win was our senior leadership and not turning the ball over.”

The Titans will play No. 1 seed Coldwater in a regional semifinal on Nov. 15.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Preparatory defeated Fort Loramie 18-7. CCPA (9-2) will play Minster on Nov. 15. It is the first regional semifinal appearance for CCPA.

“I told them the story of David and Goliath before the game,” CCPA coach Jeff Cargile said. “After the game, I just told them how proud I was of them and that we still had more to do. Our defense played lights out. That was the key to the game.”

In Indiana, Batesville defeated Lawrenceburg 21-7 to win a Class 3A sectional final.

East Central defeated Franklin 21-0 in a Class 5A sectional final.

Below you can view all scores around the region:

TO REGISTER: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter