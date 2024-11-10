Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Highlights: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 68 runs





Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: First innings Bangladesh Score – 252/7 in 50.0 overs Batting performance of Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto 76(119)

Jaker Ali 37(27)

Nangeyalia Kharote 8-28-3

Rashid Khan 10-32-2 Second innings Afghanistan score – 184/10 in 43.3 overs Battle performance in Afghanistan

Rahmat Shah 52(76)

Sediqullah Atal 39(51)

Nasum Ahmed 8.3-28-3

Mehidy Hasan 10-37-2

…Read more Follow all updates here: November 9, 2024 11:07 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 68 runs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! BOWED! Everywhere! Too full and in the middle, Ghazanfar swings wildly over the line and misses his shot. It rolls through and hits the stumps. Bangladesh wins by 68 runs. November 9, 2024 11:04 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 184/9 after 43 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan 14 (16)

AM Ghazanfar 1 (8)

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman 2/37 (8) November 9, 2024 11:04 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It's a wicket. Rashid Khan is out and Afghanistan at 184/9 after 42.6 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur Rahman. Get exclusive insights on the 2024 US elections, click here! November 9, 2024 10:58 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 181/8 after 42 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

AM Ghazanfar 0 (5)

Rashid Khan 13 (13)

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan 2/37 (10) November 9, 2024 10:56 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It's a wicket. Nangeyalia Kharote is out with Afghanistan at 181/8 after 41.1 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! STUMP! It floats nice, outside, fuller and Kharote comes down the track and swings wildly but misses. It rolls past his sword and the goalkeeper has enough time to cut off the bails. November 9, 2024 10:54 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 181/7 after 41 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan 13 (13)

Nangeyalia Kharote 4 (11)

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman 1/34 (7) November 9, 2024 10:50 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 178/7 after 40 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Nangeyalia Kharote 2 (9)

Rashid Khan 12 (9)

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan 1/37 (9) November 9, 2024 10:48 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rashid Khan hit a four off Mehidy Hasan's bowling. Afghanistan at 174/7 after 39.1 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Inside out! Full and tossed on middle, Khan uses his feet and places it over the covers as a boundary. November 9, 2024 10:46 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 170/7 after 39 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Nangeyalia Kharote 0 (6)

Rashid Khan 6 (6)

Bangladesh

Shoriful Islam 1/45 (8) November 9, 2024 10:44 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rashid Khan hit a four off Shoriful Islam bowling. Afghanistan at 169/7 after 38.2 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! He is the last hope! Short and on, Khan pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. November 9, 2024 10:43 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 165/7 after 38 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Nangeyalia Kharote 0 (3)

Rashid Khan 1 (3)

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan 1/29 (8) November 9, 2024 10:40 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It's a wicket. Mohammad Nabi is out and Afghanistan at 165/7 after 37.3 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! bMehidy Hasan. November 9, 2024 10:39 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 163/6 after 37 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan 0 (2)

Mohammed Nabi 16 (19)

Bangladesh

Shoriful Islam 1/40 (7) November 9, 2024 10:36 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It's a wicket. Gulbadin Naib is out and Afghanistan at 163/6 after 36.4 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Towhid Hridoy b Shoriful Islam. November 9, 2024 10:35 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gulbadin Naib hit a four off the bowling of Shoriful Islam. Afghanistan at 161/5 after 36.2 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Striped! Length ball, outside off, Naib slices his punch to third man, where the player dives to his left but parries it on the fence. November 9, 2024 10:34 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gulbadin Naib hit a Six off Shoriful Islam bowling. Afghanistan at 157/5 after 36.1 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! Good connection in that respect. Length ball, outside off, Naib swings and hits it over mid-wicket for a biggie. November 9, 2024 10:31 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 151/5 after 36 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Mohammed Nabi 16 (19)

Gulbadin Naib 14 (21)

Bangladesh

Nasum Ahmed 28/2 (8) November 9, 2024 10:29 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 147/5 after 35 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib 14 (18)

Mohammed Nabi 13 (16)

Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed 1/29 (6) November 9, 2024 10:28 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gulbadin Naib hit a four off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed. Afghanistan at 147/5 after 34.5 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! RIGHT! Naib is short in length and on middle, pulls it hard to square leg and it bounces before going over the fence. November 9, 2024 10:25 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mohammad Nabi hit a six off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed. Afghanistan at 142/5 after 34.1 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! SMOJED! Bumper on middle, Nabi stands tall and pulls it to deep square leg for a biggie. November 9, 2024 10:24 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 136/5 after 34 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib 10 (15)

Mohammed Nabi 6 (13)

Bangladesh

Shoriful Islam 28/0 (6) November 9, 2024 10:22 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gulbadin Naib hit a four off Shoriful Islam bowling. Afghanistan at 135/5 after 33.4 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Slightly short and batting, Naib pulls it through mid-wicket into the gap for four runs. November 9, 2024 10:19 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 130/5 after 33 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib 6 (12)

Mohammed Nabi 5 (10)

Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed 1/18 (5) November 9, 2024 10:14 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan at 129/5 after 32 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:

Afghanistan

Mohammed Nabi 4 (5)

Gulbadin Vice 6 (11)

Bangladesh

Nasum Ahmed 25/2 (7) November 9, 2024 10:12 PM IS Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gulbadin Naib hit a four off Nasum Ahmed's bowling. Afghanistan at 127/5 after 31.2 overs Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Too full and on middle, Naib drives it straight into the ground for a boundary.

