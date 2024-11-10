Sports
High School Football: CIF Playoff Scores
THURSDAY RESULTS
SOUTHERN PART
First round
Division 3
Edison 24, North Torrance 0
Division 4
El Modena 28, Santa Barbara 21
Division 9
Sonora 41, Alemany 25
Division 11
El Rancho 31, Belltuinen 28
Division 14
Duarte 42, Sierra Vista 0
Ganesha 35, large bag 28
Pioneer 41, Vasquez 0
FRIDAY RESULTS
CITY DISTRICT
First round
Division I
Eagle Rock 8, Crenshaw 7
Cleveland 16, call 13
Palisades 35, Southeast 32
North Hollywood 36, Granada Hills 30
Franklin 28, Venice 17
King/Drew 35, Marquez 13
Westchester 44, Huntington Park 40
Kennedy 48, Roosevelt 28
Division II
Arleta 58, Jordan 34
Angelou 23, Grant 17 (OT)
Zuidpoort 46, Bernstein 34
Wilson 42, Fairfax 20
Chatsworth 38, San Fernando 21
Verdugo Hills 28, Lincoln 17
Sylmar 14, inheritance 7
El Camino Real 49, Hamilton 7
Division III
Panorama 34, Santee 36
Los Angeles 26, Rancho Dominguez 14
Fremont 36, Manual Arts 16
Chávez 28, Jefferson 12
Fulton 14, University 8
Van Nuys 31, Contreras 6
Taft 48, Dymally 0
Washington 33, Poly 26 (3 OT)
8 people
Quarterfinals
Animo Robinson d. Discovery, forfeit
New Design University Park 48, East Valley 8
Sherman Oaks CES 58, USC Hybrid 14
Valley Oaks CES 16, new designs Watts 8
SOUTHERN PART
First round
Division 1
Mater Dei, goodbye
Sierra Canyon 38, Servite 14
Centennial, bye
Mission Viejo, goodbye
Orange Lutheran, bye
JSerra, bye
Santa Margarita 59, Inglewood 26
Saint John Bosco, goodbye
Division 2
Murrieta Valley 49, Rancho Cucamonga 42
Los Alamitos 36, Leuzinger 22
Oak Christian 30, Oak Hills 26
San Juan Hills 34, Beaumont 0
Gardena Serra 28, Downey 7
Yorba Linda 42, Chaparral 26
San Clemente 42, Damien 7
Newbury Park 27, San Jacinto 0
Division 3
Simi Valley 49, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 47
La Habra 27, Mira Costa 24
Crean-Lutheran 20, Millikan 17
Loyola 30, Tustin 13
Bonita 35, Cathedral 20
Cajon 52, Chino Hills 22
Vista Murrieta 23, Villa Park 20
Division 4
St. Bonaventure 47, Orange Vista 30
Redondo Union 7, Thomas Aquinas 6
Apple Valley 35, Charter Oak 6
Culver City 38, Capistrano Valley 25
Oxnard Pacifica 47, Laguna Beach 14
Long Beach Poly 28, Northview 19
Thousand Oaks 14, St. Paul 10
Division 5
Huntington Beach 56, West 39
Top 37, Torrance 7
Rio Mesa 21, Ventura 18
La Serna 28, Troy 7
Spur 30, Moorpark 28
Lakewood 50, Valencia 26
Mayfair 37, Trabuco Hills 30
Palos Verdes 16, Brea Olinda 10
Division 6
Muir 22, Schurr 19
St. Francis 50, Calabasas 22
Noordwood 34, Ayala 20
Murrieta Mesa 42, Ontario Christian 0
Rancho Verde 47, Hart 34
Glendora 31, Agoura 7
San Dimas 43, Aliso Niguel 21
Dana Hills 45, Barstow 41
Division 7
West Torrance 24, West Valley 20
Oak Park 53, Camarillo 43
Rio Hondo Preparation 35, Ramona 0
Riverside King 24, Lake View 0
Warren 35, Palm Desert 7
Golden Valley 35, El Toro 21
Yucaipa 35, Marina 25
Peninsula 17, Citrus Valley 14
Division 8
Lancaster 18, La Quinta 17
Hemet 58, Rancho Christian 19
Serrano 28, Norte Vista 21
Irvine 34, Los Osos 32
Salesian 31, Esperanza 7
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21, Cypress 14
Segerstrom 25, Paramount 12
Division 9
Highland 21, Cerritos 17
Burbank 47, Monrovia 42
Quarter Hill 35, Kennedy 0
Long Beach Wilson 42, Victor Valley 13
Village Christian 64, Covina 34
34 St. Genevieve, 27 Norwalk
Big Oak 42, Coachella Valley 7
Division 10
St. Anthony 31, South Hills 14
Shadow Hills 27, El Segundo 14
Garden Grove Pacifica 7, La Canada 3
Brentwood 38, St. Monica Prep 32
South Pasadena 35, Patriot 28
Valley View 35, Moreno Valley 3
Silverado 52, Linfield Christian 35
Chino 14, San Marcos 13
Division 11
Portola 31, Don Lugo 20
Big Dipper 45, Capistrano Valley Christian 33
De Vrienden 21, Perris 18
Baldwin Park 42, Colton 28
Grand Terrace 20, Santa Fe 7
Division 12
Maria Ster 51, Fontana 27
Chaffey 46, Eisenhower 16
Palmdale 48, Woodbridge 7
Carter 53, Trinity Classical Academy 15
Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Yucca Valley 42
Estancia 38, Edge of the World 22
Dos Pueblos 35, Crescenta Valley 27
Canyon Springs 41, ban 20
Division 13
Gahr 41, La Puente 14
Artesia 31, Desert Hot Springs 21
Arrowhead Christian 58, Nogales 50
Anaheim 21, AB Miller 10
Lynwood 24, South El Monte 12
El Monte 55, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 27
Pasadena 23, Santa Rosa Academy 15
San Marino 35, Hawthorne 6
Division 14
Nordhoff 47, Hamilton 0
San Gabriel 47, Desert Christian Academy 7
Costa Mesa 42, Temecula Prep 13
Century 30, Arroyo 29
8 people
First round
Division 1
Flintridge Prep 35, Sage Hill 7
California School for the Deaf Riverside 88, Cal Lutheran 58
Division
Avalon 47, United Christian Academy 0
Lancaster Baptist 47, Malibu 6
Valley Christian 63, San Luis Obispo Classic 16
Hesperia Christian 80, Lancaster Desert Christian 42
Coastal Union 58, Laguna Blanca 14
Cornerstone Christian 53, Downey Calvary Chapel 8
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN PART
First round
Division 8
Beckman vs. Rancho Mirage in Tustin, 6 p.m
Division 11
Santa Paula in Crespi, afternoon
8 people
First round
Division 1
Santa Clarita Christian at Faith Baptist, 3 p.m
Chadwick at Cate's, 1 p.m
Division 2
Hillcrest Christian in Thacher, afternoon
Santa Clara vs. Southlands Christian at Villanova Prep, noon
|
