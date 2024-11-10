High School Football: CIF Playoff Scores





THURSDAY RESULTS SOUTHERN PART First round

Division 3

Edison 24, North Torrance 0

Division 4

El Modena 28, Santa Barbara 21

Division 9

Sonora 41, Alemany 25

Division 11

El Rancho 31, Belltuinen 28

Division 14

Duarte 42, Sierra Vista 0

Ganesha 35, large bag 28

Pioneer 41, Vasquez 0 FRIDAY RESULTS CITY DISTRICT First round

Division I

Eagle Rock 8, Crenshaw 7

Cleveland 16, call 13

Palisades 35, Southeast 32

North Hollywood 36, Granada Hills 30

Franklin 28, Venice 17

King/Drew 35, Marquez 13

Westchester 44, Huntington Park 40

Kennedy 48, Roosevelt 28

Division II

Arleta 58, Jordan 34

Angelou 23, Grant 17 (OT)

Zuidpoort 46, Bernstein 34

Wilson 42, Fairfax 20

Chatsworth 38, San Fernando 21

Verdugo Hills 28, Lincoln 17

Sylmar 14, inheritance 7

El Camino Real 49, Hamilton 7

Division III

Panorama 34, Santee 36

Los Angeles 26, Rancho Dominguez 14

Fremont 36, Manual Arts 16

Chávez 28, Jefferson 12

Fulton 14, University 8

Van Nuys 31, Contreras 6

Taft 48, Dymally 0

Washington 33, Poly 26 (3 OT) 8 people

Quarterfinals

Animo Robinson d. Discovery, forfeit

New Design University Park 48, East Valley 8

Sherman Oaks CES 58, USC Hybrid 14

Valley Oaks CES 16, new designs Watts 8 SOUTHERN PART First round

Division 1

Mater Dei, goodbye

Sierra Canyon 38, Servite 14

Centennial, bye

Mission Viejo, goodbye

Orange Lutheran, bye

JSerra, bye

Santa Margarita 59, Inglewood 26

Saint John Bosco, goodbye

Division 2

Murrieta Valley 49, Rancho Cucamonga 42

Los Alamitos 36, Leuzinger 22

Oak Christian 30, Oak Hills 26

San Juan Hills 34, Beaumont 0

Gardena Serra 28, Downey 7

Yorba Linda 42, Chaparral 26

San Clemente 42, Damien 7

Newbury Park 27, San Jacinto 0

Division 3

Simi Valley 49, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 47

La Habra 27, Mira Costa 24

Crean-Lutheran 20, Millikan 17

Loyola 30, Tustin 13

Bonita 35, Cathedral 20

Cajon 52, Chino Hills 22

Vista Murrieta 23, Villa Park 20

Division 4

St. Bonaventure 47, Orange Vista 30

Redondo Union 7, Thomas Aquinas 6

Apple Valley 35, Charter Oak 6

Culver City 38, Capistrano Valley 25

Oxnard Pacifica 47, Laguna Beach 14

Long Beach Poly 28, Northview 19

Thousand Oaks 14, St. Paul 10

Division 5

Huntington Beach 56, West 39

Top 37, Torrance 7

Rio Mesa 21, Ventura 18

La Serna 28, Troy 7

Spur 30, Moorpark 28

Lakewood 50, Valencia 26

Mayfair 37, Trabuco Hills 30

Palos Verdes 16, Brea Olinda 10

Division 6

Muir 22, Schurr 19

St. Francis 50, Calabasas 22

Noordwood 34, Ayala 20

Murrieta Mesa 42, Ontario Christian 0

Rancho Verde 47, Hart 34

Glendora 31, Agoura 7

San Dimas 43, Aliso Niguel 21

Dana Hills 45, Barstow 41

Division 7

West Torrance 24, West Valley 20

Oak Park 53, Camarillo 43

Rio Hondo Preparation 35, Ramona 0

Riverside King 24, Lake View 0

Warren 35, Palm Desert 7

Golden Valley 35, El Toro 21

Yucaipa 35, Marina 25

Peninsula 17, Citrus Valley 14

Division 8

Lancaster 18, La Quinta 17

Hemet 58, Rancho Christian 19

Serrano 28, Norte Vista 21

Irvine 34, Los Osos 32

Salesian 31, Esperanza 7

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21, Cypress 14

Segerstrom 25, Paramount 12

Division 9

Highland 21, Cerritos 17

Burbank 47, Monrovia 42

Quarter Hill 35, Kennedy 0

Long Beach Wilson 42, Victor Valley 13

Village Christian 64, Covina 34

34 St. Genevieve, 27 Norwalk

Big Oak 42, Coachella Valley 7

Division 10

St. Anthony 31, South Hills 14

Shadow Hills 27, El Segundo 14

Garden Grove Pacifica 7, La Canada 3

Brentwood 38, St. Monica Prep 32

South Pasadena 35, Patriot 28

Valley View 35, Moreno Valley 3

Silverado 52, Linfield Christian 35

Chino 14, San Marcos 13

Division 11

Portola 31, Don Lugo 20

Big Dipper 45, Capistrano Valley Christian 33

De Vrienden 21, Perris 18

Baldwin Park 42, Colton 28

Grand Terrace 20, Santa Fe 7

Division 12

Maria Ster 51, Fontana 27

Chaffey 46, Eisenhower 16

Palmdale 48, Woodbridge 7

Carter 53, Trinity Classical Academy 15

Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Yucca Valley 42

Estancia 38, Edge of the World 22

Dos Pueblos 35, Crescenta Valley 27

Canyon Springs 41, ban 20

Division 13

Gahr 41, La Puente 14

Artesia 31, Desert Hot Springs 21

Arrowhead Christian 58, Nogales 50

Anaheim 21, AB Miller 10

Lynwood 24, South El Monte 12

El Monte 55, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 27

Pasadena 23, Santa Rosa Academy 15

San Marino 35, Hawthorne 6

Division 14

Nordhoff 47, Hamilton 0

San Gabriel 47, Desert Christian Academy 7

Costa Mesa 42, Temecula Prep 13

Century 30, Arroyo 29 8 people

First round

Division 1

Flintridge Prep 35, Sage Hill 7

California School for the Deaf Riverside 88, Cal Lutheran 58

Division

Avalon 47, United Christian Academy 0

Lancaster Baptist 47, Malibu 6

Valley Christian 63, San Luis Obispo Classic 16

Hesperia Christian 80, Lancaster Desert Christian 42

Coastal Union 58, Laguna Blanca 14

Cornerstone Christian 53, Downey Calvary Chapel 8 SATURDAY SCHEDULE SOUTHERN PART First round

Division 8

Beckman vs. Rancho Mirage in Tustin, 6 p.m

Division 11

Santa Paula in Crespi, afternoon 8 people

First round

Division 1

Santa Clarita Christian at Faith Baptist, 3 p.m

Chadwick at Cate's, 1 p.m

Division 2

Hillcrest Christian in Thacher, afternoon

Santa Clara vs. Southlands Christian at Villanova Prep, noon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2024-11-07/high-school-football-playoff-scores-first-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos