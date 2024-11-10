Next game: Harvard 11/16/2024 | 1:00 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN+ Quaker Audio Network November 16 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Harvard History

ITHACA, NY One for the history books! The University of Pennsylvania football team broke record after record, trailed by two touchdowns late in the first quarter and ultimately scored the most points in a single game in program history (since Ivy League play began in 1956) in a shootout victory of 67-49. about Cornell Saturday at Schoellkopf Field.

Junior quarterback Liam O'Brien put together a special performance, setting the program's single-game passing touchdown record with six, with a total of seven touchdowns – also the most in program history in the dominant victory.

By winning the 130th meeting between the two teams and extending its Trustees' Cup Series record to 21-9, Penn improved to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Ivy League play, while Cornell fell to 3 -5 and 2-3 in the ivy.

Quaker Nut Flour

*Penn's 67 points are the team's most points scored in a single game since Ivy League play began in 1956 (a 65-47 win over Lehigh in 2017) and the most in a single game since Oct. 16, 1942 against Lakehurst (74 – 6) coached by George A. Munger.

*This game was officially the highest scoring game in program history, with a total of 116 points (67 for Penn, 49 for Cornell), topping the 2017 Lehigh game (65-47).

*Penn's total offensive margin of 627 yards is tied for the second-highest in a single game in program history. The Quakers gained 627 yards against Columbia on November 17, 1973. The all-time record is 628, set 24 years ago in Ithaca against Cornell on November 18, 2000.

* Liam O'Brien passed for six touchdowns, setting the program single-game record, originally held by Mike Mitchell (5) from November 22, 2003 vs. Cornell.

*O'Brien's seven total touchdowns (6 passing, 1 rush) are also the most by a player in a single game in program history, surpassing legendary Penn running back Jim Finn's 26-year record set October 24, 1998 against Brown.

* Jared Richardson became the first Penn player to record two three-touchdown games in his career. He also had a three-touchdown game against Princeton last season. The junior wideout finished with nine catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon.

* Malachi Hosley who infamously unleashed 261 yards against the Big Red at Homecoming last season, put together another impressive effort with 192 yards on 27 carries and two scores. He has totaled 453 rushing yards in two career games against Cornell.

*Penn's defense intercepted Cornell QB Jameson Wang three times, one each Julian Talley , Shilo means And Jos Narcisse . With two a year, Narcisse is now the leader of the team.

* Devin Malloy And Jan List led the defense with six tackles each, while Talley and Carter Junkie five added.

*Janki and freshmen Connor Martin each took a sack, while Narcisse and Means added half a TFL.

How it happened

Cornell won the opening toss and started the match with two big plays over the top to gain great field position within a minute. On a 4th-and-3, Jameson Wang found Samuel Musungu for 18 yards, breaking up a fumble Shilo means tackle to enter the red zone. Wang kept it to himself and went left for seven yards on the intended run and the score, with the Big Red taking a 7-0 lead.

Penn made quick work of its first possession with Liam O'Brien find Bisi Owens for 61 yards to the Cornell 10-yard line. O'Brien got the ball to Julien Stokes on a three-yard wheel route, giving Juice his first touchdown of the season and tying the game at 7-7.

Three costly penalties marred the Quakers on defense as the Big Red ran 17 plays and needed six minutes to go 75 yards and score their second touchdown of the afternoon, when Wang found Robert Tucker III's breadbasket for six points.

On the next offensive drive for the Big Red, Penn had thought it was stopping Cornell on a three-and-out when it faked a punt, allowing Tucker III to race 74 yards up the middle for the score and take a 21-7 lead.

Penn had the ball during the intermission in the first quarter, a period that incidentally lasted 47 minutes, and came within striking distance when O'Brien raced seven yards to the right on 3rd and 8 and Malachi Hosley knocked it three meters past the marker for the first time after he had obstructed a defender. After the Quakers were flagged for a false start, O'Brien threw a pass in the air and placed it just right where he found the opponent's arms. Jared Richardson for 11 yards and a TD as Penn made it a 21-14 game.

Jameson Wang made the Big Red run with an early first down on the next drive then Devin Malloy tipped a pass which was eventually settled by Julian Talley for the interception, with the Quakers getting the ball back on their own 44-yard line. Penn ultimately cashed in three points Sam Smiths successful attempt from 37 yards, making it a five-point game at 21-17.

It took just three plays to go 75 yards for Cornell's next score, using a 30-yard keeper from Wang and a 37-yard pitch-and-catch from Wang to Doryn Smith for the other as the Big Red continued to pulled ahead, an increase of 28. -17.

Even after a false start penalty was called on Penn's offensive line, O'Brien got the ball 27 yards down the stretch Joshua Casilli for a must-have first down. O'Brien brought the Quakers back into opponent territory with his legs and rushed 40 feet to the 37 to move the chains. Richardson found the end zone for the second TD of the afternoon, going for 37 yards and a score of 28-23.

Shilo means recorded Penn's second interception of the day and the seniors' first of the season with 1:09 left in the half. O'Brien took the Quakers down the field into Cornell territory on a 20-yard rush with 12 seconds left, while Smith made a field goal from 45 yards out to make it a two-point game at 28-26 as he entered the locker room .

At halftime, the two teams combined for 54 points and nearly 700 yards of total offense.

Penn received the kickoff in the second half and on the opening drive took third down when O'Brien found Richardson eight yards and the first down. Hosley put together two rushes for 23 total yards and got the offense all the way to the goal line. O'Brien held it for his first rushing touchdown of the day, now up 32-28.

Cornell started his next drive with a 55-yard pass from Wang to Ryder Kurtz, setting up the Big Red nicely at the 20-yard line. Wang eventually got it back to Musungu for eight meters and the go-ahead, now 35-32.

Like clockwork, Penn scored again on a nine-play drive, with Hosley getting 10 yards into the end zone and his first touchdown of the afternoon. Penn jumped back in front, 39-35.

Penn's defense caused Cornell to lose the ball on a three-and-out, then get the ball again with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter. Hosley broke off two decent-sized runs for a total of 26 yards and O'Brien threw a pass to the right corner of the end zone for 19 yards, putting him Jacob Cisneros his first career touchdown catch and extending the Penn lead to 46-35.

The Big Red started the fourth stanza with the ball, but quickly had it turned away after turning the ball over on downs at their own 43. O'Brien threw the pigskin 30 yards to Richardson, scoring the third TD of the afternoon for the junior. up 53-35.

On the next offensive play for Cornell, Wang was intercepted by Jos Narcisse Penn's third INT of the afternoon, which ultimately ended in more points for the Quakers on O'Brien's 23-yard pass to Bisi Owens Setting Penn's single-game record for passing touchdowns at six and extending the lead to 60-35.

Cornell was able to add points to the board on Wang's nine-yard pass to Musungu (and subsequent two-point conversion to cut Penn's lead to 60-43.

Penn capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive with Hosley's second rushing touchdown of the game, increasing the lead to 67-43.

The Big Red kept things going late in the fourth quarter, scoring on the final play of the game when Wang completed a six-yard pass to Musungu to leave the score at 67-49, with a total of 116 points, the highest scoring game in the program. history.

Quotable

“It was a great effort today. I'm just so proud of the kids. We fell behind 21-7 at halftime after the fake punt touchdown, but our kids shrugged it off and moved on to the next play.” We fought back, fought back, fought back and were down by two points at the end of half time. We knew we would get the ball back in the second half. Great performance from Liam, Jared and Malachi today special day all around.” – Ray Prior George A. Munger Head Football Coach.

Next

Penn is home one more time this season; that comes next Saturday when the Quakers host Harvard at Franklin Field for Homecoming at 1 p.m. Prior to kickoff, the Quakers will honor their graduating seniors in an on-field ceremony.

