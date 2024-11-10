Women's tennis continues with rain-soaked Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational





HONOLULUThe University of Hawaii women's tennis team's Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational has experienced inclement weather conditions in recent days, limiting action at the UH Tennis Complex. On Friday, Hawai'i, Air Force and Hawai'i Pacific were able to complete Thursday's singles matches, but the teams were unable to get through Friday's series of matches. The Rainbow Wahine won seven of Thursday's nine scheduled singles matches. Joel Lance held off Air Force's Shivaani Selvan by a break in both sets, 7-5, 7-5. Freshman student Makeilah Nepomuceno cruised in the first set and then held on to beat the Falcons' Giovanna Sanchirico 6-1, 6-4. UHs Emma Forgac defeated Jayanne Palma of Hawai'i Pacific 6-1, 6-3 Allaire Berl defeated Annika Hakovirta of HPU 6-3, 6-4. Hawaiis Sheena Masuda won her first set but fell in the second before falling to Air Force's Maya Michalski, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Ana Vilcek also came back to win in three sets, holding off AF's Alexis Odom with a break in the third, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5. Nikola Homolkova defeated Nadia Kojonroj of the Falcons 6-1, 6-4. Two of Friday's originally scheduled doubles matches were completed when UH's Lanz and Forgac defeated HPU's Sayda Hernanez and Annika Harkovirta 6-4 and Vilcek and Homolkova nearly defeated Air Force's Odom and Michalski 6-1. Friday's suspended matches will resume at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, November 10, at the UH Tennis Complex. Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitation

UH Tennis Complex Honolulu, O'ahu

Friday November 8, 2024 Singles Results Thursday's matches will be played on Friday

Joel Lance (UH) sure. Shivaani Selvan (AFA), 7-5, 7-5

Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) beat Giovanna Sanchirico (AFA), 6-1 6-4

Emma Forgac (UH) sure. Jayanne Palma (HPU), 6-1, 6-3

Allaire Berl (UH) defeated Annika Hakovirta (HPU), 6-3, 6-4

Sayda Hernandez (HPU) def. Jazzlyn Miyamura (UH), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Lyn Kader (HPU) vs… Joselyn Limbago (AFA)

Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Maya Michalski (AFA), 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Peppi Ramstedt (UH) leads Arianna VanHouweling (AFA), 6-1 (40-15)

Ana Vilceck (UH) defeated Alexis Odom (AFA), 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

Nikola Homolkova (UH) defeated Nadia Kojonroj (AFA), 6-1, 6-4

Sofia Mavor (AFA) def Hanna Galindo (UH), 6-1, 6-4 Double results (completed/suspended)

Arianna Van Houweling/Nadia Kojonroj (AF) final Hanna Galindo/ Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH), 6-3

Allaire Berl / Jazzlyn Miyamura (UH) vs. Holguin/Limbago (AF), 3-3 (30-40)

Joel Lance / Emma Forgac (UH) sure. Sayda Hernandez/Annika Harkovirta (HPU), 6-4

Sofia Mavor/Shivaani Selvan (AF) def. Peppi Ramstedt / Sheena Masuda (UH), 6-2

Ana Vilcek / Nikola Homolkova (UH) sure. Alexis Odom/Maya Michalski (AF). 6-1 Singles – (Friday suspended matches)

Emma Forgac (UH) leads Sada Hernandez (HPU), 4-3 (15-0)

Allaire Berl (UH) vs. Lyn Kader (HPU)

Hanna Galindo (UH) leads Jayanne Palma (HPU), 6-1 (40-40)

Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) leads Shivari Sevan (AF) 4-3

Jazzlyn Miyamura (UH) vs. Joselyn Limbago (AF)

Joel Lance (UH) leads Maya Michalski (AF) 4-1

Peppi Ramstedt (UH) leads Alexis Odom (AF) 5-0

Nadia Kojonroj (AF) leads Ana Vilcek (UH), 5-4 (30-15)

Nikola Homolkova (UH) leads Arianna Van Houweling (AF), 4-2 (30-30)

Sheena Masuda (UH) vs. Giovanna Sanchirico (AF)

Annika Harkovirta (HPU) vs Sofia Mavor (AF) #HawaiiWTEN

