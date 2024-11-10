Iowa high school playoff football scores, highlights and more starting November 8





The quarterfinals are in the books and we head to the UNI-Dome next week. Watch the video above to see how Friday's games went. This is how the games went on Friday evening. You can watch the semi-final matches here. Iowa high school football final scores from the quarterfinals of the playoffs West Des Moines Valley 38, Johnston 35 Dowling Catholic 14, Ankeny Centennial 10 Southeast Polk 42, Iowa City West 15 Iowa City Liberty 21, Ankeny 13 Pella 19, Gilbert 14 Saint Ansgar 44 , Maquoketa Valley 13Humboldt 35, Solon 3Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Nevada 21Van Meter 31, Anamosa 0North Scott 28, Decorah 24Spirit Lake 42, North Fayette Valley 13Mount Vernon 31, Algona 28Lewis Central 32, ADM 25Tri-Center 47, AC /GC 20West Lyon 49, Kuemper Catholic 14Madrid 27, Lisbon 14North Polk 35, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14Hinton 37, Underwood 15 Wilton 21, Iowa City Regina 14Dike-New Hartford 36, South Hardin 19Wahlert Catholic 24, Independence 7West Hancock 44, Woodbury Central 15Grundy Center 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6PCM 41, Mid-Prairie 0Iowa high school football scores, highlights and stats from the Nov. 8 quarterfinals Highlights below: Lewis Central takes late lead on miraculous touchdown passJohnston scores on punt returnSoutheast Polk takes early lead over Iowa City WestOnly two of the The remaining eight teams in Class 5A are not from the Des Moines metro, and one of them is already behind. Quarter-final live streams A handful of big matches will be streamed here. Football Friday Night Forecast We will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s or upper 40s. The rain should continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. 8-Player Quarterfinals on Thursday Pod A: Lenox 62, Montezuma 20 Pod B: Bishop Garrigan 51, Edgewood-Colesburg 36 Pod C: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34, Don Bosco 33 (2OT) Pod D: Remsen St. Mary's 61, Audubon 20Remsen St. Mary's and Bishop Garrigan will play in the semifinals on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the UNI-Dome, followed by Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 1 p.m. Lenox.Nov. 8 schedule of quarterfinal playoff gamesClass 5APod A: Ankeny at Iowa City LibertyPod B: Ankeny Centennial vs. Dowling Catholic at Mediacom StadiumPod C: Iowa City West at Southeast PolkPod D: Johnston at West Des Moines Valley Class 4APod A: Cedar Rapids Xavier at North PolkPod B: North Scott at DecorahPod C: Gilbert at PellaPod D: ADM (Adel) at Council Bluffs Lewis CentralClass 3APod A: Solon at HumboldtPod B: Nevada at Sergeant Bluff-LutonPod C: Independence at Wahlert CatholicPod D: Mount Vernon at AlgonaClass 2APod A: Kuemper Catholic in West LyonPod B: Mid-Prairie at PCM (Monroe)Pod C: North Fayette Valley at Spirit LakePod D: Anamosa at Van MeterClass 1APod A: Sumner-Fredericksburg at Grundy CenterPod B: South Hardin at Dike-New HartfordPod C: Underwood at HintonPod D: Wilton at Iowa City ReginaClass APod A: Woodbury Central at West HancockPod B: Tri-Center at AGCCPod C: Maquoketa Valley at Saint AnsgarPod D: Madrid in Lisbon Iowa Preliminary Football Quarterfinal Highlights Iowa Preliminary Football Quarterfinal Highlights: Lewis Central 32, ADM 25 Preliminary Football Quarterfinal Highlights Iowa: Pella 19, Gilbert 14 Prep Football Quarterfinal Highlights Iowa: Southeast Polk 42, Iowa City West 15 Prep Football Quarterfinal Highlights Iowa: Iowa City Liberty 21, Ankeny 13 Prep Quarterfinal Highlights Football Quarterfinal Iowa: Dowling Catholic 14, Ankeny Centennial 10 Prep Quarterfinal Highlights Iowa football: West Des Moines Valley 38, Johnston 35 Iowa Preliminary Football Quarterfinal Highlights: Van Meter 31, Anamosa 0 Iowa Preliminary Football Quarterfinal Highlights: PCM 41, Mid-Prairie 0 Iowa Preliminary Football Quarterfinal Highlights: Dike-New Hartford 36, South Hardin 19 Highlights of the Iowa football quarter-final preparation: Madrid 27, Lisbon 14

