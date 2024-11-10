Coco Gauff earns the largest salary in the history of women's tennis





The bright lights of Saudi Arabia's largest city shone on Coco Gauff. The young American won the second biggest WTA title of her career at the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh. Gauff left her mark on the tournament with victories over the current top two players, but she also made history as the recipient of the largest salary in professional women's tennis. Gauff defeated Qinwen Zheng in a three-hour epic It was a brilliant end to Gauff's season. The 20-year-old won the season-ending championships for the first time in her young career by beating Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng in the final on Saturday. It was an exciting match, full of twists and turns. The match was settled by a tiebreak in the third set after three hours of intense tennis. The former US Open champion had previously recorded victories over Iga Swiatek (round robin) and Aryna Sabalenka (semi-final). She finished the tournament with a 4-1 record. Her only defeat was to Barbora Krejcikova in the group stage. How much did Gauff earn for winning the 2024 WTA Finals? In their first year as tournament organizers, organizers within the Saudi Arabian Tennis Association secured prize money of approximately $15 million. It is a record for a tournament of this size and is second only to the four Grand Slams. And considering that only eight players in singles and doubles would compete for a share of the prize money, the reward couldn't be greater. Gauff received $4,805,000 for winning four of the five matches en route to the title. Although the tournament handed out a monstrous $5,150,000 for an undefeated champion, which Gauff just missed out on matching, she will still leave Saudi Arabia as the highest-earning WTA player ever in a single tournament. The previous WTA Finals prize money record holder was Ashleigh Barty, who won the 2019 edition in Shenzhen, China, receiving $4.42 million. Embed from Getty Images How much did Zheng, Sabalenka and Swiatek earn from their participation in the WTA Finals? The prize money was awarded to all participants, including the two alternates. A maximum of $335,000 was awarded as a participation fee for playing in all three group matches. Jessica Pegula's earnings were prorated (she received $275,000) because she only played in two matches and had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. Her replacement was Daria Kasatkina. She was the first alternate and played one match. The Russian earned $200,000 in a 53-minute workout (she lost 0-6, 1-6 to Swiatek). Danielle Collins was the second alternate, although she did not have to remove her gear. The American is awarded $140,000. Zheng finished second and earned $2,305,000, which is more than what the US Open runner-up received. Swiatek and Sabalenka also earned seven figures in prize money for their efforts in Riyadh. The two were neck and neck in the race to finish the season as world No. 1. In the end it was Sabalenka who defeated the Pole. The Belarusian was a semi-finalist in the Saudi capital. She will receive the same prize money as Swiatek, who was eliminated from the group stage. Each will receive $1,035,000. Main photo credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

